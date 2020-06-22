Honoring Sparta’s ‘Greatest Generation’
Mon, 06/22/2020 - 9:50am admin1
It took a little longer than planned, but last Saturday, members of the Sparta Rotary Club finally saw its vision of a WWII Memorial in Blyton Park come to fruition.
