Honors keep coming at Bangor Elementary

The awards just keep on coming for Bangor Elementary School. This week, the school learned that Principal Jac Lyga was named the 2018 Outstanding Administrator by the Midwest Reading Council for her leadership in the field of literacy.

She will be honored at this year's Wisconsin State Reading Association (WSRA) convention to be held Feb. 8-10 in Milwaukee.

The award is given to an administrator who demonstrates outstanding leadership in the field of literacy. It recognizes an administrator who is an advocate for reading, is knowledgeable about the field of reading and whose leadership reflects current research and best practices.

In addition the award recognizes an administrator who is a role model for parents, students and teachers in their love of literacy while supporting literacy in the home, school and community.

“It’s quite an honor,” said Lyga, who had only been in the Bangor School District for seven years. “It’s certainly a once-in-a-lifetime honor for a person or even a school district.”

Lyga wouldn’t take credit for the school’s outstanding reading program, citing a “team effort” from her staff and especially pointed out the work of Debra Cromer, a special reading teacher in the elementary school. “My job is just to support them in promoting reading,” said Lyga.

The principal called reading the “foundation of the school,” noting students grow up to use reading skills every day of their lives.

“It’s the foundation of everything we do,” said Lyga, noting the district emphasizes reading as much as possible. “We care about it, we’re talking about it, we’re sharing things about it,” she said, complimenting her classroom teachers for their roles in stressing the importance of reading.

She said teaching children to read takes a lot of time, but teachers in the school are tackling it every day.

Lyga said she always attends the convention and called winning the award a “pleasant surprise” that added to her day. She called herself a “lifelong learner and reader,” calling it simply “a part of my job.”

The award comes just weeks after the Wisconsin Department of Education released state test scores, unveiling that Bangor’s elementary school finished 12th in the state among over 1,200 elementary schools with this year’s scores. It also comes on the 50th anniversary of the opening of the school.