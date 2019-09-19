Hundreds attend 2019 Retiree Appreciation Day at Fort McCoy

Nearly 600 military retirees and family members attended the 2019 Retiree Appreciation Day (RAD) on Sept. 6 at Fort McCoy.

The annual event is coordinated by the Fort McCoy Soldier For Life-Retirement Services Office (SFL-RSO) of the Directorate of Human Resources.

"This year's event went very well with many attendees," said Fort McCoy Retirement Services Officer Mitzi Hinton. "Retiree Appreciation Day is an important event where they can get updates on the resources, entitlements, and benefits they have."

RAD included a full day filled with a variety of activities. Garrison Commander Col. Hui Chae Kim welcomed all the RAD attendees to kick off the event in the morning session in building 905, and a host of guest speakers gave briefings on health care, veterans' services, retirement benefits, legislative actions that could affect retirees, and more.

Following the morning events, attendees then were able to grab a buffet lunch on their own at McCoy's Community Center, which had been set up with extra seating.

An afternoon benefits fair held at Rumpel Fitness Center rounded out the day. The benefits fair included numerous agencies that support military retirees and their families.

The Fort McCoy Commissary held a sidewalk sale throughout the day that offered customers extra savings on items. Fort McCoy's Commemorative Area and History Center also were open for RAD attendees to learn more about the post's 109-year history.

Hinton said the SFL-RSO can provide military retirees and family members with more information and support for pre-retirement and post-retirement services.

Pre-retirement services include individual pre-retirement counseling; preparation of the Retired Pay Application, DD Form 2656; Career Status Bonus/REDUX counseling; and active-duty survivor assistance.

SFL-RSO post-retirement services include assistance with retired pay actions; providing TRICARE, Medicare, and Social Security information; referral to the Veterans Affairs; obtaining lost service documents; and more.

The date for the 2020 RAD will be set soon.