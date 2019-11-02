Hundreds attend Winter Extravaganza at Whitetail Ridge

More than 500 people attended the 2019 Winter Extravaganza on Jan. 19 at Whitetail Ridge Ski Area at Fort McCoy.

The event, held on a sunny but chilly January day, included numerous contests, such as the rail jam, big-air competition, obstacle course, and a hot-dog-eating contest.

Extravaganza-goers also received door prizes throughout the day.

The event also saw the use of the newest lift system at the ski area -- the Magic Carpet lift system. The system was installed between September and November 2018 and increases the number of snow-tubers getting to the top of the hill.

Winter Extravaganza is held each January at Whitetail, weather permitting, and is organized by Fort McCoy's Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare, and Recreation.