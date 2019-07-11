Hundreds flock to downtown Sparta for trick or treating

Hundreds of children and whole families dressed in Halloween costumes attended “Trick or Treating in Downtown Sparta” in partnership with the Sparta Downtown Cooperative on Thursday Oct. 31 from 3 – 5 p.m.

Bright orange signs with “Trick or Treat Stop” on doors of participating Sparta business welcomed children for Trick or Treating. Individually wrapped pieces of candy were available for children in the participating business.

The event was created to help the downtown Sparta businesses have more traffic in their stores so people can see in person what each store offers. Plus it is just plain fun to see all the kids in costume.

“It was super fun to see the kids dressed in costume!” Exclaimed Kim Schmidt owner of Candles by Kim & Primitive Décor. “We went through eight pounds of candy and ran out. At about 4:45 I had to lock our doors because we were out of candy.”

Italiano's Pizzeria and Restaurant located at 142 North Water Street in Sparta offered $3 pizza by the slice.

After Trick or Treating, a free party from 5:00 - 6:30 p.m. at Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home took place in their Franklin Street Chapel.

Children participated in two games; the saran wrap ball game with prizes inside the ball and the eyeball game where they carried an eyeball on a spoon to a Halloween bucket and the team with the most eyeballs in the bucket won prizes. We served an assortment of cookies from Steph’s Cakes and Bakes along with punch, hot cocoa and water. There was also a movie playing.

“We are grateful to be able to host this 2nd Annual Halloween Party at Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home. It is a perfect location!," said Dawn Justin, party organizer.

“Trick or Treating in Downtown Sparta was a blast! I had fun taking pictures of all the creative costumes. I especially enjoyed seeing whole families dressed up for Halloween. The party afterward was super fun too! There were over 100 who came for the party. We need to make sure the stores have enough candy next year and we will need more cookies for the party.” added Justin.