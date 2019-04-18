Hurdles prevent county from moving on lawsuit settlement offer

A lawsuit filed against nine present and one former Monroe County Board supervisors along with the county board as a whole, has become so convoluted even Matlock would have a hard time figuring it out.

The county's finance committee found that out Monday during an attempt to get some movement on a settlement offer by the plaintiffs in the case.

So far, the lawsuit, filed by a group of Sparta area citizens who accuse the 10 supervisors of open meetings law violations in connection with moving the site of the proposed county senior care facility to Tomah, has cost the county $33,798 in attorney's fees. The plaintiffs cost to date are around $24,000.

Committee Chairman Cedric Schnitzler said he brought the matter to the committee because one of its functions is to accept or deny claims against the county and he hoped to get a resolution before the board to have an up or down vote on accepting the settlement.

However, the county board's attorney in the case, Tim Johnson of Eau Claire, who was at the meeting, advised the committee that the case was so unique because of the interaction between the defendants, that a resolution at this point wasn't a good idea.

The problem, he pointed out, is that there are actually 11 defendants in the lawsuit, the 10 supervisors named individually and the county board as a whole.

Johnson represents the county board as a whole, while La Crosse attorney Bryant Klos of La Crosse represents the 10 supervisors individually. Johnson said it's up to each of the defendants as to whether they want to accept the settlement or not.

But for the county board as whole to accept the settlement, it would require a majority vote, which creates an ethical problem. According to Johnson, the nine current supervisors named individually in the lawsuit couldn't vote because "they would be participating in a deliberation and potential action on issues that would provide them individual benefit."

That's because those defendants are facing up $300 apiece in forfeitures and Johnson said that monetary concern on their part could be construed as guiding their votes. The proposed settlement offers to eliminate that stipulation in exchange for voiding the resolutions for bonding the project and moving the site to Tomah. It still requires the defendants to pay reasonable court costs.

Johnson said the ethical dilemma could be addressed by at least one of the individual defendants requesting an advisory opinion from either him or Corporation Counsel Andy Kaftan, which would give them guidance and legal cover to participate in the vote.

Having those supervisors abstain from the vote wouldn't work because there would be no quorum, it was pointed out.

The other difficulty faced by the individual supervisors is they can't meet as a group with their attorney because it could be construed as an open meeting s violation. Johnson said Klos would have to advise them on how to proceed with that issue.

"The difficulty with this is there has to be coordination between 11 parties on the settlement," said Johnson.

If any of the parties don't accept the settlement, the case will go to trial. A trial date has yet to be set but a motion hearing for a change of venue request is set for May 5 at 1:30 p.m.