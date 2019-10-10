Just in time for Halloween, a new character has taken up residence at 410 N. Court Street in Sparta. Jason Hauser’s nine foot, five inches tall, handmade sculpture of Baby Groot smiles down at passersby as he does his best “Staying Alive” dance pose.

Groot is a fictional character appearing in comic books created by Stan Lee, Larry Lieber and Jack Kirby and published by Marvel Comics in 1960. The extraterrestrial, sentient tree-like creature was reintroduced as a heroic being in the comic’s spin-off series, Guardians of the Galaxy.

Groot became a pop culture icon with his repeated line, “I am Groot.”

Prior to Groot moving in, Hauser’s lawn was adorned with a sculpted pine tree, which Hauser lovingly described as a Dr. Seuss tree. After the tree died over the winter, Hauser thought to himself, “Every tree we plant there dies so I’m just going to make a tree. I’m going to make a Groot.”

The idea to build Baby Groot came to Hauser on April 28. At the start of the project, on a rainy day, Hauser got a prank call from some kids he had never met before.

“I was just playing along and they kept calling back. I got to talking with them and I said, ‘Why don’t you do something productive. Come over and help me work on this thing,’” he said. The kids showed up the next day and Hauser put them to work. “The one kid didn’t dig it but the other kid came over all the time to help me.”

Hauser bought the kid, Dawson Riley, a bike he was saving up for and in exchange Riley helped him build Groot.

Groot’s body is made from a mangled pile of recycled rebar Hauser bought for $40, his head used to be an air compressor tank Hauser found in a junkyard and Groot’s leaves were constructed from an old John Deere hood.

“It was a cool project. Everything I used to make him is recycled,” Hauser said, adding that making decorative objects from scrap-metal is simply a hobby of his. “You’ve kind of got to have a weird head to do this.”

After getting reassurance from his friend’s 8-year-old son that the sculpture looked like Groot, Hauser decided two weeks ago it was time to put Groot on display.

Groot weighs between 900 and 1,000 pounds, according to Hauser. A friend of his helped him place Groot in the yard by using his boom truck and a cable, then Groot was secured in place with 1,360 pounds of concrete.

“He’s not going anywhere. I didn’t want some little kid to come up and grab him and have him topple over on them,” Hauser said. “Because he is really top heavy.”

While Hauser was still working on Groot he went around and talked to all of the neighbors, asking if they’d be okay with a Groot in the neighborhood.

“They’re the ones that have to look at him forever,” Hauser joked. “I tried to be polite about it throughout the whole process because in the end if enough people cried about it, I’d have to get rid of it.”

A lot of people stop to see Groot and Hauser is more than happy to have people come up and take their pictures with Groot, however, he asks that visitors refrain from climbing on Groot as he is made out of recycled, rusty metal.

“I’m really proud of it and I show him off to anybody that will stand still and I want everybody to know, this is for the whole community,” Hauser said. “Every time I see somebody stop to take a picture with him, it makes all the injuries I received making him worth while.”

Hauser also installed some spotlights at Groot’s feet so people will be able to see him at night. Hauser is excited to show Groot off at Halloween, as it is his favorite holiday.

Hauser strives to be one of the most popular houses on the block for trick or treating. “Hopefully this year people will come to get their picture taken with Groot, we’re going to do him up for Halloween,” Hauser said, adding he’s going to try to make himself a Groot costume for Halloween. “I want to see Halloween costumes with Groot.”

Hauser is asking everyone who comes to get a picture of and/or with Groot that they use #SpartaGroot when posting pictures to social media. Groot has already been shared all the way out to Hawaii.

“I want people to come here and get pictures with him, that’s why I built him,” Hauser said. “I built him to make people smile. If you can’t do one thing each day to make somebody else smile, what the heck are you living for? When you do good things, it puts you in a better mood.”