The ice is becoming a winter hot spot

In Wisconsin, a jigger on ice isn't a cocktail recipe, but it is a recipe for some fun recreation.

Jigging is what ice fishermen do to lure fish to their bait and this is the time of year shanty towns start appearing on frozen lakes and ponds around the state.

In fact, the season is a few weeks ahead of schedule, according to Dennis Schnitzler, owner of Schnitzler's Fishing Hunting Sports Store in Sparta.

"Usually we don't have this amount of fisherman until Christmas," he said.

With cold temperatures settling in, lakes around the area are developing a safe amount of ice to venture out on.

Schnitzler said his customers are heading to Tomah, the North Flowage, cranberry bogs, Lake Onalaska and Ft. McCoy. Perch Lake in Sparta, however, is still too hazardous because of its shallow depth and fast current, but Schnitzler said it could be safe for anglers by the end of this week.

Calvin Schumacher, an avid outdoorsman, returned from Ft. McCoy Sunday morning, after his first time ice fishing this season. He said the ice was about three and half inches thick. While he had a little luck, he wasn't about to reveal his fishing hole.

Schnitzler said ice fishing is a relatively easy and inexpensive activity to get into. The basic equipment includes an ice auger or spud to make a hole, a fishing pole, jigs and bait. Oh, and a five-gallon bucket to sit on.

Novice anglers also can invest a little more and buy a tip-up, an ice fishing apparatus that fits over a hole and triggers a flag to go up when a fish is on.

While those usually require a large minnow or "shiner", jigging with a pole takes waxies, a small beetle larva that goes on a hook much like worms in open-water fishing.

"They're guaranteed to catch you fish or die trying," said Schumacher.

But if you want to spend a little more, there's plenty of equipment out there to choose from. For instance, augers come in an array of options. The mainstay is the hand operated one, which can get tiring after drilling a few holes.

"A hand auger will go through six or seven inches of ice in a matter of seconds but once it starts getting thicker, you might want to consider a gas or propane or electric powered auger or one with the adapter for cordless drills," said Schnitzler, adding his best piece of advice concering augers is to keep the blades sharp.

And then there are the devices to help locate the fish. "With all the fish finders and stuff people have got, it's pretty easy to locate fish, but if you do it the old-fashioned way you've got to spend some time on the body of water you're on and learn where the fish are," said Schnitzler.

That's how Schumacher does it. He likes to drill 15 to 20 holes one way, move over 20 to 30 feet and drill as many holes the other way. He doesn't use a shanty because he's always on the move. "You've got to keep going until you find them," he said.

One of the biggest mistakes Schnitzler said people make ice fishing is not dressing warm enough, especially if there are kids along.

"Ice fishing is fun as long as you can stay warm or at least cut the wind, then you'll have fun," he said.

He recalled the first time he went ice fishing when he was around eight years old. It was zero degrees out with a brisk breeze and they didn't have a shanty.

"We just sat out there and froze. That was no fun."

He recommends taking kids out on sunny days when its a little warmer, "So they can at least enjoy themselves without freezing to death."

"When you get cold you're pretty much done and that takes the fun right out of it," said Schnitzler.

He admits he doesn't have the time to partake in ice fishing anymore but encourages people to give it a try.

"Ice fishing is a really easy sport to get into," he said.

As for Schumacher, there's little doubt he'll be on the ice every opportunity he gets. When asked if he prefers ice fishing or open-water fishing, his response makes it clear.

"Just fishin'," he said.