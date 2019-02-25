Wednesday, February 27, 2019
Home / News / Improved look for Tomah Amtrak depot
Herald photos by Bob Kliebenstein.

Improved look for Tomah Amtrak depot

Mon, 02/25/2019 - 10:00am admin1
By: 
Bob Kliebenstein, Staff Writer

After sitting idle for several months in the latter part of 2018, interior work on the Tomah Amtrak depot was completed in early 2019. Amtrak and Tomah officials took time to acknowledge the project Feb. 13 before a community meeting to discuss increased Amtrak service which would include a regional stop at Tomah; the story on the meeting appeared in a recent edition of the Monroe County Herald.

Finally gone is the unsightly construction fence that surrounded the building while the project was in limbo. Per the contract an outside wheelchair ramp was installed along with a powered door for improved wheelchair access into the depot. Two non-gender bathrooms were updated and a handrail installed in each one.

There are tentative plans for some outdoor landscaping later this year. While a date was not confirmed, there is a possibility another community meeting may be held pending efforts to build state support for the regional passenger service. 

