It’s always nice to make a new friend

As Mr. Rogers once said, “All of us, at some time or other, need help. Whether we’re giving or receiving help, each one of us has something valuable to bring to this world. That’s one of the things that connects us as neighbors - in our own way, each of us is a giver and a receiver.”

Lisa Steidl, of Tomah was recently on the giving end as well as the receiving end of kindness and in the process made a new and very dear friend.

For the past two years, Steidl has been strolling down the same walking path near her home in Tomah every day. On her walks she would pass by the same gentleman on his bike nearly every day; they would exchange pleasantries as she continued to walk past him.

Two months ago, she decided to actually stop and talk with the gentleman after she noticed one day that he didn’t have his bike with him. She learned that he was a retired veteran who at one time owned his own bike shop and now comes to the same bridge every day to feed the squirrels and listen to the birds sing in the trees.

From then on, every time she saw him along the bridge, she would stop to chat with him for a few minutes and then they both would continue on their way.

On June 30, Steidl brought her 10-year-old daughter Alivia along on her walk. Alivia rode her bike alongside her mother; a bike that she had outgrown, but Steidl had been unable to replace with a larger one as bikes have been a hot commodity and hard to come by so far this summer.

“I had told her that she was just going to have to make do with her bike for one more summer until we could find her a new one,” Steidl said.

On their walk that afternoon, Steidl and Alivia saw the man at his usual spot on the bridge. They stopped to talk to him and he told the mother/daughter duo that he had to give up riding his bike, which he had replaced with a three-wheeled bicycle, due to some health issues.

After he had told them his story, he expressed that Alivia’s bike was far too small for her and he offered to give her his old bike.

“At first I was very hesitant, but he insisted so we went to his house to see the bike and it was a really nice bike,” Steidl said. “When he saw how perfect it fit Alivia and how much she loved it, he started to get teary-eyed and I asked him if he was sure he wanted us to take the bike because I thought he was getting upset over it.”

He told them that he had just unexpectedly lost his nephew the week prior in a drowning and giving Alivia the bike was bringing back fond memories of the first time he gave his nephew a bike and that he was so happy to see her excited about a new bike.

Steidl was so grateful for the kindness her new friend Dan had shown Alivia and she wanted to pay it forward and return his kindness. During one of their conversations, Dan had mentioned to Steidl that he had gotten himself a hotel room because he didn’t have any air conditioning in his house.

As she started trying to save up money to buy him an air conditioner, Steidl’s sister put a post about Dan’s story on Facebook and within a few hours, several people had donated enough money to help buy him some cool air.

Steidl and Alivia surprised Dan at his house with the new air conditioner and he was over the moon excited.

“At first he was speechless, but then he was bragging about it to all of his neighbors,” Steidl said. “He is such a great person and he’s been through a lot. I’m just grateful for the new friend and it was an incredible thing he did for Alivia.”