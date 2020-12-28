It’s a dog’s life at the SPD

The Sparta Police Department has two relatively new canine members of its force whose jobs couldn’t be more different.

Nash is the K-9 unit dog, who is a typical police dog, sniffing out drugs, tracking suspects and protecting his handler, while Xanthos, a loveable American Labrador retriever, is trained to put people at ease.

Nash, a two-year-old Belgian Malinois, and his handler, Officer Brian James, are still getting to know each other. James also handled Lars, Nash’s predecessor who is living a relaxing, spoiled retirement at James’ home.

James said there is a learning curve to get his new partner up to the level of Lars. With Lars, the relationship was tight and both dog and handler instinctually knew what the other was doing.

James said it will take a while to get to that point with Nash because he still has a lot of puppy in him and was trained differently than Lars.

“We’re in a learning stage and we’re still bonding,” said James, noting it takes up to a year to bond with a new dog and he only started with Nash in June.

Nash came from a kennel in Canada, where he was trained for criminal apprehension, handler protection, tracking and narcotics detection.

So far, he’s done a couple of tracks and a lot of article searches for dropped evidence. But James is also a field training officer, so not only does he have a new dog in the back, he’s usually got a new officer in the passenger seat.

James said if Nash is focused on a task he does a phenomenal job. He also has a lot of energy and James has to take him on two to three runs a day to burn off some that energy, which has the added benefit of keeping James in good shape.

James said if members of the public see them out and about, it’s okay to say hello but don’t approach Nash without first asking.

“You have to remember these dogs aren’t pets, they’re working dogs,” said James. “That’s different from a dog you have at your house that sits on the couch and snuggles with you while you feed it popcorn.”

That’s more along the lines of what Xanthos does. Officer Jager Mitchell, who has been with the SPD since May 2019, is one of Xanthos’ two handlers.

He said the friendly Lab has full reign of the police station all day, keeping the staff calm and collected, but he really earns his Kibbles when helping deal with people in distress.

“He’s really good at diverting their attention away from anxiety,” said Mitchell.

Xanthos was trained by inmates at the Oshkosh Correctional Institute through an organization called “Journey Together.”

The main goal of the program is to train service dogs for people suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Mitchell said Xanthos, who arrived in Sparta last June, was a little bit opportunistic so his trainers didn’t think he would be good with PTSD victims but thought he would be a nice fit for a police department.

He loves kids and likes getting petted, which is part of his job. He’s also been trained with certain techniques to calm people like putting his chin on someone’s leg when they are bouncing it up and down due to anxiety. Mitchell said the weight of Xanthos’ head keeps the leg down and they notice him, helping to relieve their stress.

“As long as people like dogs he has a pretty good effect on them,” he said.

Neither Xanthos nor Nash are funded through the levy and rely on donations for their care and upkeep. The biggest fundraiser is a golf tournament that takes place each spring.