It's the most wonderful time of the year

The 5th annual Sparta Kriskindlmarkt is set to kick off on Friday, Nov. 29 in Mueller Square and on the Water Street Bridge in downtown Sparta. The magic of the Holiday season will once again come to life as this traditional outdoor European-style market will be open for three consecutive Fridays and Saturdays, beginning on Friday, Nov. 29 and running until Saturday, Dec. 14. Friday hours are 4-8p.m.; Saturday hours are10 a.m.-8 p.m.

“We’ve come a long way since our first Kriskindlmarkt in 2015,” said event founder, Reinhard Mueller. “From an empty lot with wood chip floor covering, to a beautiful park that’s become a hub of activity in the heart of downtown Sparta. We started with two weekends with five booths, and are now running for three weekends with 13 booths.”

Attendance each year has steadily increased, as well as awareness of the event, according to Kriskindlmarkt Coordinator Amy Bernath. “We’re seeing more attendance not only from our local community, but also from throughout the region and the state. We’re expecting this year’s event to be more popular than ever.”

The sites, smells, and sounds of the season will fill the air as market goers have the opportunity to experience Holiday shopping, traditional German food, cinnamon glazed roasted nuts, Holiday cookies and bake sale treats, soft warm pretzels, hot apple cider, beer and gluehwein, and live entertainment. Local artisan crafters, nonprofit organizations, and service groups staff the booths that make up the Kriskindlmarkt. Vendors change daily – sometimes twice daily – providing a wide variety of Holiday shopping opportunities.

Entertainment will be ongoing throughout the event. The Sparta Area Theatre and Arts Guilt (SATAG) will be caroling and appearing as “The Silent Monks” performing the Hallelujah Chorus each Friday at 7 p.m. and each Saturday at 6 p.m. Horse drawn carriage rides between The Kriskindlmarkt and Holiday Lights in Evans-Bosshard Park are offered nightly from 5-8 p.m. (Rides cost $1 per person. All other events are free.)

Local school and church groups will be caroling periodically. A special “Lunch with St. Nick” is slated from noon – 2 p.m. on closing day, Dec. 14 with a special performance by the Lawrence Lawsen K-3 sing-along chorus. Children under the age of 12 will receive a free hot dog and beverage.

For more information, contact the Sparta Area Chamber of Commerce at (608) 269-4123, www.bikesparta.us, or SpartaKriskindlmarkt on Facebook.