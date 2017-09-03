It's official, Sherwood family grows by one

The little blonde boy arrived at Rod and Jan Sherwood's home in May 2015 as a foster placement.

Up until that time the Sherwood's role in the Monroe County foster program was primarily respite foster care parents. The Sherwoods became licensed foster parents in 2014. The first 18 months they provided respite foster care. Basically giving other foster parents with extended placements a break. During that period they had eight children between two and 12-years-old in and out of their home.

But then a social worker with the Monroe County foster care program knocked on their door with a blonde bundle of energy and an affinity for everything Batman.

It was not long before the Sherwoods grew very attached and they began the adoption process. As foster parents, the Sherwoods were bound by clear privacy guidelines about how much information they could share about the child.

But on March 2, the foster designation was removed and Asher Sherwood's adoption became official in Monroe County Circuit Court. The Sherwoods, along with their children, Cole and Alyssa, and other family and friends were in attendance for support. Judge David Rice presided over the adoption. A caravan of people made a trip to Chucky Cheese in La Crosse to celebrate.

A Monroe County Herald reporter talked with the Sherwoods last October about the need for more people to consider the role as foster parents. At that time they were eager, yet patient, for the adoption to work its way through the system.

On March 2 on her Facebook page, Jan Sherwood posted, " Almost three years ago Rod and I set out on an amazing journey!! And less than two years ago that journey turned into an adventure!! We became parents to a three-year old little boy! Now, let me tell you Rod and I weren't prepared for what was about to happen! The boy brought us love, frustration, joy, exhaustion, entertainment and much more!"

Still the Sherwoods acknowledge the hard decision by Asher's biological parents.

"During this journey we didn't forget two people! Two people who loved their child enough to make the ultimate sacrifice! Two people who wanted their child to have a better life," Jan Sherwood posted. "Our respect for them is undeniable! We promised these two people that we would give him the best life we could! And that is what we intend to do. With the love and support of our family and friends we will do our best! Our "village" is strong! Our "village" is many! Our "village" cares about the youth of our country! Thank you so very much for those of you who were able to share our day!"

"We are thankful for our family and friends," Jan Sherwood said, especially for the support of their children, Cole and Alyssa.

She said her husband extended thanks to his employer, the city of Tomah, where he works in the wastewater treatment plant, for flexibility with his work schedule to attend court dates and other related meetings.

Five-year-old Asher is enrolled at Lemonweir Elementary School. He will be one of the inaugural students in the district's 45/15 schedule when classes start July 18, Jan said. The family is also planning a trip to Disney when time permits.

The foster license process involves an extensive background check of family history and immediate relatives. Included is extensive paperwork. It involves meeting with family doctors to evaluate their physical and psychological health.

The number of foster care homes can change from month to month, said Laura Mahan-Schmitz, foster care program coordinator for the county. She is always working on licensing new families.

Also some foster care licenses expire and the foster parents may chose not to renew their license. A foster care license is good for two years and then must be renewed or it expires.

Last October Jan Sherwood conceded the silence required during the adoption was difficult. Now she wants to extend thanks to those who stood by their side as the adoption unfolded.