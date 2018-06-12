The Village of Bangor is feeling a void left by the recent death of its administrator.

Shelly Miller, who became the village's first administrator in 2013, died Dec. 1 from pancreatic cancer after being on medical leave for less than two months.

"It's a terrible loss for Bangor," said Village President Gary Althoff. "I haven't found anybody who would say she didn't do a remarkable job."

Miller knew the ins and outs of village business, having been elevated to the administrator position after acting as village clerk and treasurer since the late 1990s.

Althoff said Miller was not only an important cog in village government, she was a force in the community as well.

"She was contentious, loyal, hardworking, and pro-Bangor," he said.

When Miller left on medical leave, the village made her assistant, Jeri Wittmershaus, the interim administrator, while other village employees took on extra responsibility.

"I can't say enough about the entire staff, how they've stepped up," said Althoff.

He added that the village board will have to determine how to fill the position, a task Althoff was hoping it wouldn't have to undertake.

"Our hope at the village level was that the doctors would figure out what the problem was, she would recover, come back to work and our interim administrator would step back into her position," he said. "Unfortunately, that didn't happen. God had other plans."

Miller, 52, a Viroqua High School graduate, is survived by her husband, Todd, three children and two grandchildren. Her funeral is Friday, Dec. 7 at St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Bangor. A full obituary can be accessed at www.jandtfredrickson.com.