From Jefferson Avenue to Wall Street

Few would argue that Mercury astronaut Deke Slayton is Sparta's most famous native. It's hard to compete with a man who strapped himself into a Saturn rocket capable of 1.9 million pounds per foot of thrust and blasted off into space.

James Runde, an engineer like Deke, would likely agree. But Runde, a Sparta native himself, is a man of note in his own right.

While not quite possessing the sex appeal of a splashdown in the ocean, the 1965 Sparta High School graduate made his own waves in the financial industry, including one that was more of a tsunami. That is if you consider $5 billion a tsunami.

In 1999, as an investment banker for Morgan Stanley, Runde engineered an initial public offering (IPO) for United Parcel Service (UPS). Worth $5 billion, at the time it was the largest IPO in history.

So how does an everyday kid from a small Midwestern town make it to the big leagues in the financial industry? For Runde it was a combination of hard work and intelligence. But he had one other trait that gave him an edge over his more pedigreed colleagues -- emotional intelligence.

In fact, Runde recently authored a book on the subject titled, "UNEQUALED: Tips for Building a Successful Career Through Emotional Intelligence". It is a guide on how to succeed in a highly competitive work environment based on Runde's 43 years of experience at Morgan Stanley.

Runde recognized the need to stand out at Morgan Stanley where he said everybody was hardworking and smart.

He recalled thinking to himself, "I hope I have something other than brains and a hard work ethic working here, otherwise how am I going to distinguish myself."

He found the answer to that in emotional intelligence, which is about applying the concepts of adaptability, collaboration and empathy to build a professional reputation of trust and dependability.

While Runde's 42 year career with Morgan Stanley gave him the insight to write on the dog-eat-dog world of finance, his knack for working well with others was likely learned on the not-so-mean streets of Sparta.

Runde was the second of 10 children, who dominated their neighborhood around South Black River Street and Jefferson Avenue in the 1950s and 60s. Their mother, Kathleen, and father, Orin but who was known as Doc, both children of dairy farmers (Kathleen was a Dwyer from Kendall), imparted to their brood the importance of education and teamwork.

Their emphasis on education came from being school teachers. Kathleen taught at Angelo and wrapped up her career at South Side Elementary School in 1966. Doc taught in a one-room school before coming to Sparta and working at the natural gas utility. They instilled teamwork in their children as a matter of survival -- they had no hired help.

Those lessons were well taken with all 10 of the Runde children not only getting college degrees, but each of them also attaining advanced degrees and traveling the world.

"If you wanted to go someplace, figuratively and literally, the magic carpet was called education," said Runde.

Runde like the rest of his siblings attended St. Pat's Catholic School and Sparta High School. At Sparta High School, he encountered Principal James DeGracie and head football coach Mike Farley, both positive influences in his life and both mentioned in his book.

While in high school, Runde worked for John D. Rice at WCOW, starting out as a janitor before expanding his duties to deejay, engineer, news reader and weathercaster.

He also sold newspapers and cleaned officers quarters at Ft. McCoy and packed cucumbers in brine at the H.J. Heinz pickle factory in Sparta.

From there, his path to Wall Street was rather circuitous.

"Because I was one of 10 children, the only way I could afford to go to college was Navy ROTC," he said.

Runde attended Marquette University in Milwaukee where he completed a degree in electrical engineering.

Upon graduating, he received a telegram from Admiral of the Navy Hyman George Rickover, who offered him a job in Washington DC, where he spent the next five years helping design and build nuclear submarines.

During that time, he availed himself of the GI. Bill, attending George Washington University and earning a master's degree in business. From there, his interests changed to banking and he followed them to Wall Street where in 1974 Morgan Stanley offered him a job and he took it on the spot.

Over the next 43 years, Runde learned how to set himself apart from his peers and rising through the ranks using the techniques he later laid out in his book UNEQUALED.

Today, he lives a life of semi-retirement in Florida, sitting on the board of directors for Cincinnati-based Kroger, the second largest general retailer behind Wal-Mart, and consulting for Morgan Stanley.