Jesse Parker race set for tenth year
It was a decision that was made in 2018 so the transition has been evolving for a year.
On Saturday, June 15 the final Jesse Parker Race will be held at Tomah High School's E.J.McKean Field. But the Parker family announced last year their decision to step aside as the namesake for the event, which started after Jesse was killed in a car accident in 2009.
Last year the Parker family made the decision they wanted the races to evolve into more of a "community event" in their son's memory. In a recent volunteer letter sent out by Scott Nicol, one of the key organizers of the event, he indicated in 2020 year the charity and event "will possibly be renamed" and continue under the guidance of Nicol and his wife, Dorothy.
That will be determined at a later time.
Nicol further noted in the letter to race volunteers that race event proceeds and supportive grants enabled allowed distribution of over $55,000 to charitable causes in the community, education, national and international areas.
"Our charity continues to grow beyond the race weekend. Directed charitable giving beyond race event proceeds exceeded $45,000.00," Nicol noted.
The charity distributed 100 % of all registration fees and additional donations. Sponsor dollars along with businesses material support and volunteers continues to make that possible, he added.
The race event has generated over $393,000.00 for charitable causes and additional directed giving has pushed the total Remembering Jesse Parker, Inc. Public Charity distributions beyond $630,000.00 in the first eight years.
Over 6,800 people have participated in the Jesse Races and Wings of Love events. They have collected 4,200 pairs of shoes and also donated 2,200 pounds of food to Neighbor for Neighbor Food Pantry in nine years.
"We are still very proud to still be a 100% volunteer organization (200 strong)," Nicol wrote. "Thanks for remembering Jesse with your kindness."
Race times are scheduled for 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. depending on which event people enter. Check the Jesse Parker Races web site for a complete list of races and other information.
Following are recipients of the 2018 Remembering Jesse Parker, Inc. Awards
Western Technical College – Emergency Student Fund & Food Pantry
Tomah Park & Recreation – Special Needs Equipment
Tomah Weekly Community Dinner
Neighbor to Neighbor Food Pantry
Monroe County Nurses - Cribs for Kids/Car Seat Programs
Brighter Tomorrows Domestic Abuse Fund - In Memory of Teresa Williams
Tomah Community Thanksgiving Dinner.
Tomah Special Olympics Tomah High School Compassion Projects
Tomah Area Cancer Support
Faith In Action – Serving Needy Elderly
Tomah and Warrens Lions Clubs - Eye Donor Program
Jesse Parker “Imagine” Scholarships
Jesse Parker “Be the Change” Scholarships
Queen of the Apostles Guardian Angel Tuition Fund
St. Paul’s Tuition Assistance Fund
Parenting Place –Winnebago Wednesdays
Coats for Kids
Los Pobres - Mission for the Poor
Uganda Water & School Initiatives