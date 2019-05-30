Jesse Parker race set for tenth year

It was a decision that was made in 2018 so the transition has been evolving for a year.

On Saturday, June 15 the final Jesse Parker Race will be held at Tomah High School's E.J.McKean Field. But the Parker family announced last year their decision to step aside as the namesake for the event, which started after Jesse was killed in a car accident in 2009.

Last year the Parker family made the decision they wanted the races to evolve into more of a "community event" in their son's memory. In a recent volunteer letter sent out by Scott Nicol, one of the key organizers of the event, he indicated in 2020 year the charity and event "will possibly be renamed" and continue under the guidance of Nicol and his wife, Dorothy.

That will be determined at a later time.

Nicol further noted in the letter to race volunteers that race event proceeds and supportive grants enabled allowed distribution of over $55,000 to charitable causes in the community, education, national and international areas.

"Our charity continues to grow beyond the race weekend. Directed charitable giving beyond race event proceeds exceeded $45,000.00," Nicol noted.

The charity distributed 100 % of all registration fees and additional donations. Sponsor dollars along with businesses material support and volunteers continues to make that possible, he added.

The race event has generated over $393,000.00 for charitable causes and additional directed giving has pushed the total Remembering Jesse Parker, Inc. Public Charity distributions beyond $630,000.00 in the first eight years.

Over 6,800 people have participated in the Jesse Races and Wings of Love events. They have collected 4,200 pairs of shoes and also donated 2,200 pounds of food to Neighbor for Neighbor Food Pantry in nine years.

"We are still very proud to still be a 100% volunteer organization (200 strong)," Nicol wrote. "Thanks for remembering Jesse with your kindness."

Race times are scheduled for 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. depending on which event people enter. Check the Jesse Parker Races web site for a complete list of races and other information.

Following are recipients of the 2018 Remembering Jesse Parker, Inc. Awards

Western Technical College – Emergency Student Fund & Food Pantry

Tomah Park & Recreation – Special Needs Equipment

Tomah Weekly Community Dinner

Neighbor to Neighbor Food Pantry

Monroe County Nurses - Cribs for Kids/Car Seat Programs

Brighter Tomorrows Domestic Abuse Fund - In Memory of Teresa Williams

Tomah Community Thanksgiving Dinner.

Tomah Special Olympics Tomah High School Compassion Projects

Tomah Area Cancer Support

Faith In Action – Serving Needy Elderly

Tomah and Warrens Lions Clubs - Eye Donor Program

Jesse Parker “Imagine” Scholarships

Jesse Parker “Be the Change” Scholarships

Queen of the Apostles Guardian Angel Tuition Fund

St. Paul’s Tuition Assistance Fund

Parenting Place –Winnebago Wednesdays

Coats for Kids

Los Pobres - Mission for the Poor

Uganda Water & School Initiatives