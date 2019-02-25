Jim Dandy’s comes to Sparta

Joel and Susan Schultz, owners of Jim Dandy’s Tasty Eats & Frozen Treats recently opened a second location in Sparta.

The Schultzes bought Jim Dandy’s and Neshonoc Sports convenience store last January in West Salem. Business has been good and the couple decided to expand.

“We were out of room in West Salem. We were so busy there that either we wanted to expand or find another location. We get a lot of people from Sparta driving to West Salem telling us we should open in Sparta,” Joel said. “I know the owner of the building and he had put a bug in my ear and one day we decided, ‘let’s do it.’”

The new restaurant opened on Jan. 18 in the former D&D Diner, which closed in August, at the Sparta Travel Center along Theater Road off of Hwy. 16.

“It’s been going really well,” Joel said, adding the Sparta location is three times bigger than the West Salem location. “We had a Friday three weeks ago that has beat any day we’ve ever had in West Salem and we are packed in West Salem.”

Joel said business is different at Sparta where business trickles in all day long at a steady pace. He credits it to being right off I-90 with truck drivers passing through.

Joel hopes to have billboards up soon as well as a website and they are constantly updating Jim Dandy’s Facebook page. Joel would also really like to get involved with the school district.

Jim Dandy’s hosts fundraisers in West Salem all the time with various organizations and they really try to get involved in the community. That is what Joel says separates Jim Dandy’s from the pack.

“We have such a personal relationship with our customers and that’s what we want to do here too,” he said, adding that good customer service is important. “I come out and sit with everybody, talk with everybody and get to know everybody and once you have a friend they’re your customer for life.”

Joel said the other key to success is good food.

The new Jim Dandy’s has a nearly identical menu to the original in West Salem except there are more “home-cooked” options at the Sparta location such as hot soups and sandwiches and Susan’s meatloaf, which has been a hit.

“On a cold day, we go through a lot of soup,” Joel joked. “We use all local ingredients, as much as we can.”

The bread at Jim Dandy’s is made at Linda’s Bakery in West Salem and produce is supplied by Jolivette Family Farms in West Salem. According to Joel, they never freeze the ground beef and it is all hand-pattied at the restaurant.

“We try to stay as local as we can. It makes a big difference,” he said. “It would be a lot cheaper to use frozen ground beef but we use quality ingredients. If we can go local we will.”

Other popular menu items include a Bloody Mary burger, Philly sandwiches, Cuban sandwiches, pizza, fish sandwiches, fish tacos, hot dogs, chicken tenders and sides such as fries, onion rings, mac and cheese triangles and cheese curds.

Jim Dandy’s offers daily specials and is always open to experimenting with new ideas.

Jim Dandy’s also serves breakfast including pancakes, breakfast sandwiches, omelets and breakfast skillets. And they have frozen treats like ice cream cones, floats, shakes, malts and sundaes as well.

The new Sparta restaurant, which is managed by Tom Mashak, is open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week.

“We may expand hours if it calls for it,” Joel said. “We still get people saying we’re not open early enough and we’re not open late enough.”