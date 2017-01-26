Jody Allen's time commitment set to change

Jody Allen cannot begin to count the number of times she had to depart early from a social function - in a hurry.

A meal. A school event. A night out with her husband. It never really sank in until her eight-year-old granddaughter recently learned Allen was retiring as Tomah Area Ambulance Service (TAAS) director.

Allen said her granddaughter commented, "I don't have to share Grandma anymore."

But giving time was the nature of the Allen's career. She was hired to manage the TAAS office for then director Randy Dunford in 1989, who accepted that job literally hours before Allen interviewed for her position.

She was offered the job, much to Dunford's satisfaction. Allen outlasted Dunford by a couple of decades. He continued a career in law enforcement as police chief in New Lisbon before moving to Pulaski. The two remain friends to this day.

Allen's last day in the office is Feb. 3. She became TAAS director in 2007 following the death of Dick Baumbach. Ironically they both interviewed for the position and Baumbach was hired. Allen wasted little time expanding her role as office manager. She became an emergency medical technician (EMT) in 1991. She and husband Roger are both longtime EMTs.

Despite a strong working knowledge as office manager, Allen concedes, I was terrified when I got it (director)."

The office was located behind Tomah City Hall when she was office manager. Eventually a move was made to a new building behind Tomah's Arthur Street fire station. Despite early doubts, her fears about the job were quickly put to rest.

"I remember a lot of good help when I started," Allen said.

That feeling was consistent for the duration of her TAAS career, from office manager to director. Allen had nothing but praise for early staff that consisted of only EMTs before a decision to staff full-time paramedics with EMTs.

She has nothing but praise for mutual aid from emergency services in outlying areas and nothing but praise for the work with staff from Tomah Memorial Hospital.

"I never had any issue with territory (with other ambulance services)," Allen said. "It is always the patient first. The hospital was a fabulous partner to work with. We have been very lucky."

Adapting to change was part of Allen's world. From moving from the Milwaukee area after she and Roger were married (he is retired from Toro after 37 years) to change with the office move during her tenure and change when city leaders decided two years ago to staff the ambulance service with full-time paramedics.

The current roster includes 21 paramedics and 18 EMTS. There are three paramedics on duty at all times, along with office manager Heather Daly, who is a certified paramedic. Three paramedics work 24 hour shifts with 48 hours off.

Change occurred right up to Allen's retirement. Earlier in January it was decided the Jaws of Life use would be under the Tomah Fire Department rather than the TAAS. Seven rescue technicians are now part of the Tomah FD, along with volunteer firefighters who can train for its use.

Allen said it's more common for fire departments to have the lead role in Jaws of Life use at accident scenes. Allen learned TAAS was one of only two ambulance services she knew of where Jaws of Life was under an ambulance service. Allen said the decision was mutual between TAAS and TFD.

The service area and number of calls will keep staff busy. TAAS encompasses 504 square miles and includes 12 townships, three villages and the city of Tomah -- approximately 18,000 people. Can they use more help?

"We need more (emergency medical staff) always," Allen said.

EMTs work other full-time jobs. Paramedics work for multiple services. Many departments have limited staff because of limited municipal budgets. Tomah has paramedics that travel from La Crosse, Wisconsin Rapids, Holmen, Wilton and Arpin for shifts. Paramedic training was initially offered in Tomah so interested applicants would not have to travel to La Crosse or Wisconsin Rapids. Coordination was a team effort.

"It was not that bad," Allen said. "We figured it out together."

When TAAS added paramedic service the number of calls jumped to around 200/month. Ten years ago that figure was around 50 to 60/month. The service now consists of four ambulances. Interested applicants in the director position?

If married "they better have an understanding spouse," Allen said. "Roger knew the life. He was an EMT."

Allen has to turn in her pager on her last day. She concedes it will be hard to turn off the scanner in their home.

"Once you are in it..."

But a granddaughter tugging at her arm will be a formidable reminder for Allen as to who will get more time after Feb. 3.