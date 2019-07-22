Johnsonville to host fundraiser for Onatrio July 25

When Mike Paskiewicz responded to a promotion from Johnsonville Sausage for the Big Taste Grill asking for help in Ontario, he had no idea he would get a reply so quickly. Paskiewicz wrote to Johnsonville about the devastation the small community has experienced from two consecutive years of flooding. It took less than 24 hours for them to reply.

Mike wrote: Due to our local flooding and surrounding communities, about two months ago I emailed Johnsonville about how great it would be to come to town and have a brat cookout for all our flood victims. I thought it would be a great way to get all our friends and families together during these times.

They contacted him the next day, and agreed, and thought it was a great idea as well. Come on down to Ontario, and show your support July 25th, 4-8 p.m. and have some brats on Johnsonville. Pass the word around, due to short notice. All are welcome!

So, on Thursday, July 25, if you are looking for a place to eat, the Johnsonville Big Taste Grill will be set up at the Ontario park from 4-8 p.m.

Johnsonville Sausage has been a family owned business since it was founded, in 1945.