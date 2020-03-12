Join Santa Claus for weekly fireside chats

It may be safe to say that everyone could use a little more holiday cheer this year. The magic of the holiday season will indeed fill homes and hearts with a new virtual event being hosted by the Sparta Area Chamber of Commerce.

The community is welcome to join Santa Claus beside the fireplace as he reads a new story every Thursday over the next four weeks. The pre-recorded events will be broadcast on the Chamber’s Facebook page every Thursday at 7 p.m. beginning today (Dec. 3).

“You can catch Santa as he gets cozy at the Sparta Free Library, making himself comfortable in front of the fire,” said the Sparta Chamber. “Grab your favorite blanket and be sure to wear your most comfy pajamas.”

Santa has selected some pretty good stories to share with viewers starting with Pete the Cat Saves Christmas. On Dec. 10, Santa will be reading, I got the Christmas Spirit and on Dec. 17, sit back and listen as Santa reads, How to Catch Santa.

Finally, on Dec. 24, Christmas Eve, Santa will close out the series with the beloved classic, The Night Before Christmas.

You can find all of the holiday stories Santa has chosen to read along with many others at the Sparta Free Library where staff are offering curbside pick-up and one-hour appointments throughout the week. Please contact the library at (608) 269-2010 for more information.

The holiday cheer in Sparta doesn’t stop there. The Chamber as well as several other local organizations are offering even more ways to celebrate while maintaining social distancing guidelines.

Head downtown to enjoy the sights, smells and sounds of the season as they fill the air throughout Sparta’s downtown Mueller Square for this year’s Kriskindlmarkt.

More huts have been added down by the new Love Lock Bridge and the holiday market offers holiday shopping, traditional German food, cinnamon glazed roasted nuts, holiday cookies and bake sale treats, hot apple cider, beer and glühwein and live entertainment.

Local artisan crafters, nonprofit organizations and service groups staff the chalet-style booths that make up the Kriskindlmarkt. Vendors change daily, sometimes even twice daily, providing a wide variety of shopping opportunities.

The Sparta Holiday Drive-Thru Parade kicks off at 6 p.m. on Dec. 4 with the theme, “Light it Up.” The parade route begins at Pine and Rusk Streets and moves through Memorial Park around the baseball diamonds.

Santa will be on the last float as spectators exit the park at Park and Rusk Streets. Parade attendees are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items to donate, which will be collected at the beginning of the parade where spectators will need to stop and receive directions from a Chamber staff member.

The Sparta Community Holiday Group will host an official lighting of Holiday Lights in the Park tomorrow (Dec. 4) at 7 p.m. in Evans Bosshard Park following the parade. Volunteers from the group will be on site collecting items for the local food pantry this Friday starting at 7 p.m. and the following Friday and Saturday nights from 5 to 9 p.m. to collect any food and donations.

For more information on these and other holiday events going on in Sparta, please visit the Chamber’s website at www.bikesparta.us or call (608) 269-4123.