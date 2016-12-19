Just ducky

A Sparta man needs help keeping his web-footed friends fat and happy.

The last four winters, Robert Olson has made it a priority to feed the ducks in Evans-Bosshard Park every single day, no matter the temperature outside.

“I enjoy it,” he said. “I got started with it and I just can’t stop.”

But now, at 88 years old, Olson says it is about time he looks for someone to help him out.

“I’m getting up there in years, and could use someone to take my place if I can’t make it out there,” he said.

If someone is willing to volunteer, Olson says he will supply the corn, which he gets at a discounted price from his nephews in Cataract. Each winter, he goes through about 800 pounds of it – about two gallons per day.

He says he will also teach this volunteer his secret routine that lets the ducks know that he is there and that it is time to eat.

“There are people who might want to do it, but they don’t understand it,” he said. “I can give them an idea of what it’s all about.”

Olson has gone through all of the measures to verify that feeding the ducks in the park is within municipal codes. The City of Sparta prohibits feeding the ducks around Perch Lake or anywhere east of the railroad-track bridge.

When the lake freezes, the flock moves to the river in the park.

Over the years, Olson says he has found other places throughout the city that the ducks like to live – including in a small pond that forms near Lawrence-Lawson Elementary School during the springtime.

“That’s right by my house, so sometimes I’m able to coax them over [there] and feed them,” he said. “I think they know me, but I’m not sure.”

Since retiring from driving school bus and being a custodian for the Sparta school district, feeding the ducks has become his number one hobby.

Anyone interested in helping feed the ducks can call Olson at 608-269-3247. He also says anyone is welcome to stop down to the park and visit with him. He is there for about 20 minutes every day, sometime between 9:00 and 10:30 a.m.