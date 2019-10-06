Karrels accepts position in Greenbush

Sparta 5th Ward Alderman and Deke Slayton Museum Director Alli Karrels announced she is resigning both positions effective the end of the month.

Karrels has accepted a new museum position with the Wisconsin State Historical Society to run Wade House in Greenbush, one of the 12 historic sites for the state of Wisconsin.

"Not only will I be in charge of the living history site and visitor's center, I will also be an integral part of the leadership team planning the new $120 million museum in Madison," said Karrels.

"It is going to be a bittersweet move for me. While I am excited about this new opportunity which also brings me much closer to my family, it is going to be difficult to leave the Sparta community which has been my home for the last eight years."

Alyssa Young, current program coordinator will act as interim museum manager, while a permanent replacement is found. Karrels said the museum has created a transition team, which plans to look nationwide for the perfect fit to take over as museum director.

The transition team includes the museum board's executive committee, including Joanne Hagen, Nancy Sikorsky and Russell Janzen. Karrels expects the search could take up to six months.

As for the aldermanic seat, anyone from the 5th Ward interested in the position should contact city hall and ask for either Todd Fahning or Mark Sund, the city's co-administrators.

"I am confident with our great city administrators and (my fellow aldermen's) continued leadership that the city has a bright future and I am proud to have been part of it," said Karrels.

She said she will be in Sparta through the end of June and will be coming back the first week in August so her nephew can attend the Deke Slayton Space Camp.

A going-away reception is being planned for later this month. Watch the Herald for details.