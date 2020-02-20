Kelly, Karofsky advance in Supreme Court race

In Tuesday’s primary election, Wisconsin voters advanced incumbent State Supreme Court Justice Daniel Kelly and Dane County Circuit Judge Jill Karofsky to the April election, where they will vie for a 10-year term on Wisconsin's highest court.

Kelly, who is backed by conservatives, received 50% of the vote statewide, while Karofsky, the liberal candidate, garnered 37%. Ed Fallone, a Marquette University law professor making his second bid for a seat on the court and also considered a liberal candidate, failed to advance to the spring election after only making a 13% showing statewide.

In Monroe County, Kelly took 58% of the 4,646 votes cast in the race, while Karofsky managed won 34% of the vote and Fallone came in third with 7%.

Kelly won by big margins in almost every municipality in the county except the City of Sparta, the Village of Cashton and the Town of Wellington where Karofsky managed slight leads.

City of Sparta voters cast 337 votes for Karofsky and 323 for Kelly, but Kelly gained in the City of Tomah, where he outdistanced Karofsky 591-414.

If Kelly wins the April 7 election, conservatives will keep their 5-2 majority, while a Karofsky win will shrink the conservative majority to 4-3.

In the partisan primary for a special election in the 7th Congressional District, which includes six precincts in northeastern Monroe County, including the towns of Bryon, Lincoln, Scott and a portion of LaGrange, and the villages of Warrens and Wyeville, only 546 Monroe County voters participated.

Districtwide, State Sen. Tom Tiffany was the Republican winner, defeating challenger Jason Church with more than 57% of the vote. In the Democratic race, Zunker defeated Lawrence Dale with more than 88% of the vote.

A total of 152 Monroe County voters participated in the Democratic Primary, voting 114-38 in favor of Zunker. In the Republican race, 225 of 412 county voters went with Tiffany, while 187 cast ballots for Church.

Voter turnout for the election was 21.74% countywide with 4,780 of 21,984 registered voters turning up at the polls. It was slightly higher in Tomah (26.74%), where voters decided a mayoral and school board primary (see related story). Turnout was 16.5% in the City of Sparta.

In the Feb. 2018 primary election, countywide turnout was 13%, with only 2,671 of 20,597 registered voters bothering to cast a ballot. Likely due to its mayoral runoff, Tomah's turnout topped 21%, with 811 of its 3,837 total registered voters showing up at the polls. At just over 10%, Sparta's turnout was nearly half that, with 409 of its 4,020 eligible voters participating in the primary.

The only other race on that ballot was a three-way statewide contest for Wisconsin Supreme Court justice.