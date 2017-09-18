Kemnitz doesn't fudge on perfection

One week prior the Warrens Cranberry Festival and Julie Kemnitz concedes the adrenalin starts pumping.

Supplies are purchased. Totes are stacked, ready to load and help (family and friends) is confirmed. But there is still anticipation despite being a veteran Cranfest vendor when thousands of visitors will swell the Warrens census Friday through Sunday.

Kemnitz will literally be in the middle of Cranfest selling her signature fudge and cheesecake on a stick. The owner of Sweet N' Special LLC has been a fixture at Cranfest since 2000.

Kemnitz started helping her friend and then neighbor Nancy Mendrala, who started the business. But after Mendrala passed away Kemnitz purchased Sweet N' Special in 2005 to carry on a tradition they started.

Her made-from-scratch fudge will draw rave reviews. And no, Kemnitz has no intention to divulge her recipe. But those who miss Cranfest weekend have other opportunities to buy Sweet N' Special fudge. Kemnitz and her volunteers attend two craft fairs in Sparta, two in Onalaska and the Holiday Fair in La Crosse with ample inventory.

But the renowned cheesecake on a stick? Warrens is the lone destination.

"We do the cheesecake once a year - at Cranfest," said Kemnitz.

For those who consider finding a specific vendor comparable to finding a needle in a haystack at Cranfest, rest easy. In this case, the haystack is the Warrens Village Hall. Tents for Sweet N' Special fudge and cheesecake on a stick are located nearby. The cheesecake tent is behind village hall. The fudge tent is set up a few feet away and faces Main Street. An ideal location for the Sunday Cranfest parade, Kemnitz adds.

Kemnitz counts on a core group of ten people who help Cranfest weekend. They will dip cheesecake in either chocolate or cherry topping. Customers can custom dip/drizzle their cheesecake. For those with less of a sweet tooth, plain cheesecake on a stick is an option.

"Some want it plain, some want the works," Kemnitz said.

Kemnitz said caramel drizzle became an option by accident when a helper mistakenly drizzled melted caramel on a piece of cheesecake one year.

While planning is year round, Kemnitz said post-Labor Day is when things get busy. She credits husband Marlyn for his "behind the scenes" role leading up to and during Cranfest.

Both are retired from CenturyLink and enjoy staying busy. Part of the volunteer workforce derives from their professional affiliation with CenturyLink. Some used to work with the Kemnitzes when CenturyLink used to be PTI and was located in Platteville.

Kemnitz jokes she is a bit worried about a niece from Minneapolis making her first trip to Cranfest to help.

"She asked if it would be alright to bring a lawn chair," Kemnitz said with a smile. "She has no idea what it's about."

Two trailers were transported to Warrens early this week. Set-up began Thursday. Closing in on 20 years, the routine is well...pretty routine. She knows what to expect.

Kemnitz rests a little easy when she sees a smiley face spray painted on her vendor areas. The smiley face is compliments of Alex Knoepker, who helps spray paint to outline vendor boundaries.

Knoepker is a recent Tomah High School graduate enrolled at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire and band member. The band is scheduled to march in the Sunday parade. His personal touch provides a special welcome to Cranfest, Kemnitz adds.

Kemnitz is already grooming the next generation to continue the tradition. Granddaughters Marley, 8, and Macy Kemnitz, 6, provide whatever assistance they can at their age. Kemnitz hopes they appreciate the work involved. Fudge is baked in a commercial kitchen in the basement of their home, along with cheesecake prep and dips.

Nearing 20 years in Warrens Kemnitz is aware when Cranfest is busy and really busy. With a playful grin she says volunteers working the booths are divided between the "young fart shifts" and "old fart shifts". It is a safe bet Kemnitz could work either.

Like any longtime vendor Kemnitz looks forward to seeing loyal customers each year. Some stop two or three times over the weekend. Some only once.

Like any longtime vendor Kemnitz recalls working in the hot, cold and wet -- sometimes all in one weekend.

"I've been there in shorts to sweatshirts and coats, people still come," she said.

Savvy in accounting from her CenturyLink years she keeps the math simple for her work crew who may be less comfortable with numbers. One bar of fudge is $2.25. Five bars for $10. Cheesecake on a stick with any topping or drizzle is $4 each.

For either Kemnitz retirement does not involve acting retired. She enjoys various forms of needlework and reading. But in their spare time both work at the La Crosse Center in security and concessions. Last spring she started volunteering at LaGrange Elementary School as a "grandma in a classroom" and plans to do more of that.

Kemnitz does not pay too close attention as Cranfests pass by. But at an active 70-years-old she hopes for another ten years of spending a late September weekend in Warrens tucked behind the village hall with a front row view of the Sunday parade.

"By then our granddaughters would be 16 and 18-years-old and who knows..." she said.