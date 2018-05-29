Thursday, May 31, 2018
Home / News / Kendall area farm to host dairy breakfast
From left, Jeannie Jones, Matt Biermier, Brian Friske, Dwight Kramzusch and Cylee Friske with her favorite cow, Snickers. Contributed photo.

Kendall area farm to host dairy breakfast

Tue, 05/29/2018 - 11:31am admin1

These days, you've got to love what you're doing if you're going to be a dairy farmer. And Brian Friske, owner of Valley Hill Dairy Farm outside of Kendall, does.

Full text available to online subscribers only. To purchase an online subscription, please click here. If you are an online subscriber, please click here to login.

Evans Print & Media Group

1302 River Rd.
P.O. Box 252
Sparta, WI 54656-0252

Office Number: (608) 269-3186
Fax Number: (608) 269-6876
Email: news@monroecountyherald.com

 

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here