Kendall man sentenced to 60 years for sex crimes against children

On Friday, Oct. 11, David J. Hamilton, 41, of Kendall was sentenced in Monroe County Circuit Court to 60 years in prison in relation to his conviction on 57 counts related to sex crimes against children.

Hamilton’s sentence, which was handed down by Judge Mark Goodman, was structured as 35 years of initial confinement and 25 years of extended supervision.

In November 2016, Tomah investigators attempted to locate Hamilton on a Wisconsin Department of Corrections apprehension request for sexual touch of a minor/contact with minors.

Probation & Parole agents had been contacted regarding images and videos of child pornography found on Hamilton’s smart phone. Investigators searched the phone and found thousands of offensive images and videos, including some that were “homemade” by Hamilton.

Based on a review of the Wisconsin Department of Corrections Sex Offender Registry at that time, Hamilton was a life registrant stemming from a 2009 conviction for second-degree sexual assault of a child.

In a release issued after sentencing, Monroe County District Attorney Kevin Croninger stated, “David Hamilton is a predator. Predators belong in prison. The sentence of the court assures Mr. Hamilton will remain in prison and incapable of hurting any children for an extended period of time.”

Hamilton was convicted of the 57 counts on June 17, 2019, which included 45 counts of possession of child pornography, six counts of photographing a minor without consent as a registered sex offender, five counts of exposing genitals and one count of child exploitation.

Investigators of the City of Tomah Police Department led the investigation against Hamilton with assistance from the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation.

“I am extremely proud of the work that both law enforcement and the District Attorney’s Office continue to do to ensure that predators like Hamilton are removed from the public,” Croninger said.