Kendall Public Library enjoys more room, new look

Lynette Vlasak learned one important lesson from day one of the project to expand and renovate the Kendall Public Library.

Surround yourself with good people.

The community was a driving force behind the library expansion project, said Vlasak, the library director. The Kendall library hosted a Winding Rivers Library System (WRLS) Board meeting July 31. But the first significant public display of the library was an open house following Kendall's Labor Day weekend parade, Sunday, Sept. 1. The library buzzed with activity.

The library was originally located in a community hall. In 1996 it was moved to its current location on Main Street. The building next door became available to purchase in 2015. Vlasak said it was dubbed the 'westward expansion.' The building cost $26,000. Over the years it housed a bank, finance office, laundry and leased for a hemp/CBD business.

There was community support to find more space for a library and hope it would remain on Main Street for public access. With that goal met came the challenge of renovating a 100-year-old building that showed its age on the interior, Vlasak adds.

But before the first sledgehammer was swung came aggressive fundraising that started in 2016. That effort eventually grew to approximately $150,000 from a combination of gifts, endowments, memorials, dinners, bake sales and private donations from children and adults.

That laid the foundation for improvements in the original library that include new carpet, paint, ceiling panels, outdoor paint, signage, circulation desk/lab, book shelving and picture book browsers. Some used display cases were purchased for village historical exhibits, a display Vlasak wants to grow.

Work on the new addition features a restored tin ceiling, tiled floor entry, rebuilt rear stairs (with stenciled book titles), mobile tables, furnished sitting area, book shelving and more. The project also includes a replica of a vault door (on a sliding rail) to pay homage when the building as the Kendall State Bank.

One side of the wall was restored to original brick. But jokingly Vlasak reassures anyone who may wonder, "we did not find any (hidden) money."

The expansion was a community effort.

"Everyone was supportive of the project," Vlasak said.

The list of volunteers is extensive who started with the clean up phase once they gained access to the building.

"We had a lot of volunteers who did a lot of that work," Vlasak said.

One of those was Monty Free, Kendall, who cut a doorway, through multiple layers of brick, from the original library.

"That was one of the dirtiest jobs," Vlasak said.

The project included a list of contractors who provided quality work. At risk of exclusion, Vlasak mentions JMT Painting, Rockland. Jack of all trades, Vlasak adds, who provided labor beyond only painting. JMT did all trim work.

Duane Stetzer, Black River Falls sand blasted and restored the brick wall. Other contractors inluded Arctic Heating and Cooling, Sparta and Dale Miller, Wonewoc (roof repair). Reuben Shrock and Sons hand built the circulation desk and book shelving.

The craftsmanship of Shrock's work is an immediate visual draw with the circulation desk front and center at the library entrance.

Another unique touch to the project includes a mock window that hangs on the exposed brick wall. The image features a scene from 1940s Kendall looking east on Main Street.

Vlasak adds the picture serves a dual purpose, a little artistic flare for the library, but also quips to hide some "ugly brick on the wall."

Along with that artistic flare, the renovated library provides a dose of civic pride for a rural village, like many in the region, still on recovery mode from major flooding in 2018.

"Overall it turned out better than we hoped," Vlasak said. "It was pretty much a hometown project without use of a lot of consultants. We were able to do it on shoestring budget."

The library gained extensive shelf space for books. There is a work space with five computers and WIFI access.

There is more room in the new addition for the Friends of Friday to meet for coffee and cookies. Other programs include the monthly Book Club (26 members) and Sit N' Knit. Not too hard to figure out what that group consists of.

Now with nearly 2,500 square feet there will be ample space for a summer reading program in 2020.

One of the final projects Vlasak hopes for, a board with names of donors for the project. Her target date is Thursday, Oct. 24. That is the date when staff from other WRLS libraries will tour communities with newly remodeled buildings.

Vlasak and her staff are eager for the public to stop. Hours are Tuesday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Thursday, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. The phone number is (608) 463-7103.