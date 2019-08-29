Kid’s Day takes the fear out of visiting the dentist

The staff at Sparta Dental Center recently held a successful Kid’s Day, hoping to add a little fun to their younger patients’ visits. The event, which was the idea of Dr. Jennifer Knoll, was organized to promote a fun environment for children prior to their appointments.

“Kids don’t like us so we decided to have a kid’s day and just let them have fun here versus dreading their visit,” Office Manager Christina Graves said, adding they hope to host Kid’s Day every six months.

“We want to make it fun for them every time they come in,” Graves added.

Kids were able to dress up like superheroes for the event where they could play on several bounce houses and/or get their faces painted. The Sparta Police Department and Sparta Area Fire District also attended the event to show off some cool vehicles and let the kids get their pictures taken inside.

The kids were asked to come early for their appointment to allow them time to partake in the games outside before a hygienist would come retrieve them for their cleanings.

“It makes our job a lot easier because they’re happy. We let them stay out here and enjoy the nice weather and it takes the pressure off of Mom and Dad too. Kids don’t like sitting still, this way they can run around and the appointment goes faster for them,” Graves said. “In the office waiting room they’re pressured to keep quiet but out here they can run around, be loud, act like a little maniac and it’s fine. The kids can be themselves.”

Staff saw about 50 kids last week during the event. “It was a lot of faces to paint,” Graves joked, adding that families were encouraged to make appointments but any patient was welcome to attend, “Everybody we called jumped on board.”

The next Kid’s Day at Sparta Dental Center is scheduled for February 13, which will be held indoors due to the weather. Activities may include scavenger hunts, indoor games and/or relay races.

“We just want to spread awareness and get the kids in for their exams and make it more fun. We want to give everybody some help and get their checks done because it can be hard to get the kids back in for the same time,” Graves said. “That’s why we want to dedicate a kid’s day to that and it makes it a little easier for Mom and Dad to get them back in.”