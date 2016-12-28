Kinship Care program helps Tomah couple with adoption of family member

For Brent and Jessica Dingman the decision was easy.

The infant was a family member on the Dingman side of the family tree. The mother could not provide a stable home for a baby. The first year the child lived with Brent Dingman's sister, Becky, but it came to a point where a decision had to be reached regarding steady placement. His sister was not able to care long term for the child.

Eventually the focus turned to the Dingmans and they started to consider becoming foster parents. Privacy guidelines prevent the Monroe County Herald from providing any information other than the child is a family member. Personal information is limited until the adoption is final. The child's name and age must be withheld at this time.

In the Dingman's case, since the child is a family member they pursued custody under the state's Kinship Care, a program to help support a child who lives outside of his or her home with a relative.

Kinship Care helps a family support a child in the home of a relative that might be under stress or when the child has experienced abuse or neglect.

With this support, placing a child in a foster home or another out-of-home care setting may be avoided.

"As soon as we seen what was going on I asked Jessica about adopting and she was all about it," said 41-year-old Brent Dingman.

The Dingmans were introduced to the Monroe County foster care network of background checks and paperwork. The Dingmans expect the adoption to be final sometime in early 2017. The child has lived with the couple since July of 2015.

They anxiously await identity restrictions to be lifted so the child's name can be revealed. She joins a family that includes the Dingmans daughter, Emmy, 10-years-old. Brent Dingman has 12-year-old twin sons, Ethan and Evan and a 22-year-old daughter, Harley.

"We talked to all the kids. They were all for it," said Jessica, 33.

The couple concede they would never have considered becoming foster/adoptive parents if not for Brent's family connection. But their decision provided an education about the vital need for more foster care families in Monroe County. Both shared thoughts on foster care training they attended in Eau Claire.

"It was some of the best training," Brent Dingman said. "It was an open forum discussion.

"We heard some horrible stories (of children in volatile family situations)," Jessica Dingman said.

Brent Dingman knew firsthand how an unstable home dynamic can lead some youth down the wrong path. He worked as a team leader with at-risk youth at the Wisconsin Challenge Academy at Fort McCoy from 2005 to 2008. Many of those cadets came from the foster care system. Some of the training at Eau Claire mirrored what he received as a Challenge Academy team leader, Brent Dingman added.

Presently he works for RACC, a company that builds live fire range and training facilities. Jessica Dingman works full time at Olson Chiropractic. Both expressed thanks to other family members to assist with daycare when they are working. Brent's sister helps with that role.

Both biological parents signed over their parental rights. The mother is allowed supervised visits. The father has no connection with the child. The couple agree the adoption discussion will not be taboo as the child gets older.

The Dingmans read adoption themed books to the child to ease that transition when it comes time to explain the family dynamic. The books were recommended by Monroe County foster care staff. The couple extended kudos to county and state adoption/foster care staff to walk them through the process.

"It has been a lot of paperwork," Brent Dingman said. " But seeing her every day and knowing we are giving her a better life makes it all worth it."

Jessica Dingman concedes the couple was thinking about having another child. But as the talkative child bounces from a lap to a chair in the kitchen, Jessica seems content and reveals, "she completes our family."

(Editor's Note: The following information was included in a story that ran in the Monroe County Herald in October about Rod and Jan Sherwood, who are in the process of adopting a foster child in their care).

If someone is interested in becoming a foster parent in Monroe County, they can contact Laura Mahan-Schmitz at (608) 269-8644 or laura.mahan-schmitz@co.monroe.wi.us . She will provide applicants with information and the licensing paperwork. Another good resource to obtain foster care information is www.dcf.wi.gov (Wisconsin Department of Children and Families) and www.wifostercareandadoption.org (Foster Care and Adoption Resource Center).

Monroe County currently has 38 licensed foster homes. This number can change from month to month, said Laura Mahan-Schmitz, who coordinates Monroe County's foster care program.

Of the 38 total foster homes, 14 of them are “child specific.” When a foster care license is child specific it means a family is ONLY licensed to care for a specific child/children and cannot care for any additional children.

"These situations often involve relatives who care for relative children – can also include other less common situations, like a neighbor or a family friend taking in a specific child and becoming licensed to care for that child," Mahan-Schmitz said.

Placement can be a juggling act. Of the 24 foster homes in Monroe County (38 total licensed homes – 14 child specific homes = 24), four are currently full.

Presently Monroe County has 20 foster homes with some availability. The difficulty with focusing on the number of foster homes that are licensed is that it can be deceiving, Mahan-Schmitz said. For example, of the 20 useable homes some of them are not currently taking placements. The family may have a lot going on in their lives. The children they currently have in their home may have a lot of needs. The foster family may want placement of only a specific age of children, etc.

"Honestly, at any given moment, we probably have about 10 homes to choose from. We then have to consider the location of the foster home, whether or not the foster parents work outside of the home, whether or not the family has experience with a specific need the child may have."