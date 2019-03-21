Kiwanians honor student of the month

Sparta High School Science teacher Jacob Anderson is confident that SHS student Olivia Schulz, his nominee for the Sparta Kiwanis Club Student of the Month, is on track for other honors that will support her anticipated nursing career.

If she excels in her Chemistry AP exam at the end of the semester, she will gain college credit. If she advances in the upcoming three-day HOSA competition it will solidify her entrance into nursing studies at UW-Oshkosh this fall.

And her summer’s work as a Boys & Girls Club counselor and a Volleyball Club coach will surely result in glowing letters of recommendation for future use.

But Anderson’s most unique accolades come with a woof from a little known program she shares with her dad; they are Prison Foster Volunteers. Their periodic houseguests are future Assistance Dogs, raised from puppyhood by prisoners and given weekend leaves to stay in a real home, learning to socialize.

That means experiencing everything from household noises to the excitement of a basketball tournament or a quiet church service—a canine step to future specialized training.

The SOM program is one of many youth-related programs supported by the Sparta Kiwanis Club, locally and internationally. The Club, known for its volunteerism and social activities, meets every Tuesday noon at Jake’s Northwoods for lunch and a brief program related to area issues and activities.

