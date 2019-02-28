Kiwanians host international students
Thu, 02/28/2019 - 9:38am admin1
Sparta High School international students Martin Bratset and Nils Linder were guest speakers Tuesday, Feb. 26, at the Sparta Kiwanis Club meeting at Jake’s Northwoods.
Sparta High School international students Martin Bratset and Nils Linder were guest speakers Tuesday, Feb. 26, at the Sparta Kiwanis Club meeting at Jake’s Northwoods.
1302 River Rd.
P.O. Box 252
Sparta, WI 54656-0252
Office Number: (608) 269-3186
Fax Number: (608) 269-6876
Email: news@monroecountyherald.com