Pictured, from left, Nils Linder, Germany; Kiwanian Bill Herrman; SHS International Club Advisor and German Teacher Lori Hagen; Martin Bratset, Norway. Contributed photo

Kiwanians host international students

Thu, 02/28/2019 - 9:38am admin1

Sparta High School international students Martin Bratset  and Nils Linder were guest speakers Tuesday, Feb. 26, at the Sparta Kiwanis Club meeting at Jake’s Northwoods.   

