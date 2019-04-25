Kiwanis continues Lids-For-Kids program

The Sparta Kiwanis Club, in partnership with Brenengen Ford Mercury, Inc. and the Sparta Clinic-Mayo Clinic Health System, will again offer Snell-Certified Bike, Skateboard and Scooter helmets to all pre-K through third-grade students in the Sparta School District.

The Lids-For-Kids program, initiated by Kiwanis President Bill McClain in 2005, and offered every two years, has to date distributed 2,784 helmets to Sparta students. Funds from the two co-sponsors keep the cost of helmets at $3 each, with no price increase since 2005.

The program, chaired in 2019 by Kiwanians John Burke and Paul Oswald, is one of multiple Kiwanis programs aimed at serving the children of the world, locally and internationally. Kiwanians and representatives from Brenengen and Mayo will participate in the school presentations.