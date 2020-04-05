Kiwanis launch drive to help Sparta food pantries

The Sparta Kiwanis Club, with the help of six Sparta businesses, has launched a drive to collect monetary donations for Sparta’s two food pantries, the Ecumenical Food Pantry and Coulee Cap. Collection Cans are available at Hansen’s IGA, Citizens First Bank, Westside Wine & Spirits, Fast-Eddies Convenience Store, lst Community Credit Union and Theisen’s.

Checks may be made out to Sparta Kiwanis Club, noted Sparta Food Pantries and mailed to P.O. Box 405, Sparta WI 54656.

Lori Ascher, a member of the Ecumenical Food Pantry Board, said Friday that current Food Pantry usage by single householders has remained steady, but an upswing in family needs is expected when the school-meal service ends.

Ascher said, “A delayed response to needs is expected when the $1200 Stimulus Checks run out, when the effects of lay-offs, reduction in hours and reduction in pay hit the traditional busiest time of the year—in late May, June and July.”

Ascher, a Food Pantry volunteer for 25 years, thanked the Hunger Task Force for providing healthy-eating opportunities. The non-profit Task Force collects surplus food from La Crosse commercial sources and delivers fresh vegetables, fruits and eggs and delivers the produce to Sparta every Monday.

Ascher said some Food Pantry clients are ”walkers, without cars” and cited the generosity of Hansen’s IGA for providing grocery carts to help clients transport heavy grocery loads.

Ascher is grateful for the efforts of the Sparta Kiwanis Club, saying “I feel we have a need ahead that will extend into the next year."