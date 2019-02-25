Kling seeks to hold Tomah's Dist. 7 seat

Wayne Kling is being challenged by Donna Evans for Tomah City Council's Dist.7 alder seat.

Kling is a 1963 graduate of Tomah High School. He attended the University of Wisconsin- LaCrosse. He is a lifeling Tomah resident except for his stint in the military.

Kling and his wife, Patricia (who died in 2017) raised six children.

Kling retired from United States Army in 2005 with over 30 years of service. During his military career he worked as a medic, supply sergeant, and a locomotive operator. He has worked at the Tomah VA medical center as a medical and psychiatric nursing assistant.

Kling is a board member of the Tomah Historical Society and Museum. He is a member of the American Legion, Disabled American Veterans and Sons of the Union Veterans of the Civil War. He is past secretary of the Monroe, Jackson County genealogical society. He is a member and actor at the Tomah Area Community Theatre.

Kling feels his reliability serving on the council is reason for another term.

"For the past three years I have listened to my constituents and voted accordingly," he said. "I think my 30 years of military service as a training and operations NCO and various other duties have shown my diversity and experience."

Kling wants to continue his role in Tomah's growth. Kling said he committed to seeing Tomah continue in a positive and progressive direction.

He points to his service on a council that has shown support for a new hospital, Gundersen Cancer clinic, 3rd Gen Tee Pee Building development and working to find consensus negotiating for a new ambulance center.

Kling remains an advocate to preserve Tomah's physical history.

"One of the goals I strived for was saving the Boy Scout cabin, built in 1934, from destruction," Kling said.

Because of Kling’s efforts the cabin is now on the National Historical Register and through fund raising $8000 is available to put toward restoration.

Kling promoted the historical preservation ordinance for Tomah. He is hoping for the opportunity to continue his role on the council.

"There are many projects I would like to see to fruition," Kling said. "Three years as alderman has given me the skills and knowledge to continue as a city council member.”

Kling is promoting a JROTC program at the Tomah High School. This is a citizenship program and not necessarily a recruiting tool for the military. The school board has voted 7-0 in favor of this.

Kling still works at Challenge Academy with young people and at Hollister House with disabled adults.

"I loves Tomah and wants to see it become a great community," he said.