Knoepker and Kids From Wisconsin in Tomah July 22

Those attending the upcoming Kids From Wisconsin performance July 22 at Tomah High School will not hear any Tomah students singing, dancing or playing music for the first time in several years.

But THS graduate Alex Knoepker will play a key role. Knoepker was a member of the 2018 Kids From Wisconsin as a band member. Knoepker has been selected as the "Band, Outreach, and Tour Intern" for the 2019 season. Knoepker will travel with the troupe all summer and assist in administrative tasks, daily operations, and will conduct the Kids Stage Band throughout the summer.

He will also work with the Realize Your Dream workshops that the Kids host throughout the touring season. He will also have the opportunity to be one of the band conductors this year. The troupe's July 22 performance is at 7 p.m. in the THS auditorium.

"As a member of the staff my duties will also include assisting the tour directors, helping to facilitate the outreach workshops that the Kids will host for students ages 7-14, and working with event hosts to facilitate a smooth show in each location the Kids travel to," Knoepker said.

Knoepker is a senior at the University of Wisconsin – Eau Claire where he studies music education, percussion, piano, and secondary instrumental techniques. He also studies conducting under the tutelage of UW-Eau Claire wind symphony conductor Dr. John Stewart. Knoepker is an active pianist, accompanist, percussionist, and church organist throughout western Wisconsin and is involved with many musical activities around the state.

In high school he was involved in the Tomah High School Limited Edition show band in multiple appearances at show choir competitions throughout the state and has conducted ensembles on the UW-Eau Claire campus.

He continues to build an impressive musical portfolio. In addition, his experience in sacred music and piano/organ accompaniment is quite extensive and is one of his passions. Knoepker's professional affiliations include the American Guild of Organists, the Wisconsin School Music Association, the National Association for Music Education, the Wisconsin Chapters of the Percussive Arts Society and the National Band Association.

One other note: Tickets can be purchased at First Weber Realtors on Superior Ave. next to Tractor Supply, or by calling Amanda at (608) 343-3133. You can also email kfwtomahshow@gmail.com to purchase tickets.