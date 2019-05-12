Kriskindlmarkt opening weekend is a big hit

The 5th annual Sparta Kriskindlmarkt kicked off on Friday, Nov. 29th with opening remarks from the event’s founder, Reinhard Mueller, and Mayor Kristen Gust. Both touted not only the Holiday spirit the market brings to the downtown area, but also the sense of community and the volunteer spirit that make it possible.

Mueller, clad in traditional German attire, introduced the members of the Kriskindlmarkt planning committee (Skip & Nancy Frazee, Mike & Amy Bernath, Trish Shecterle, Susan Archer, and Logan Everson) and Sparta Royalty. He then pointed out several improvements to the holiday market area, noting that “We are very fortunate and grateful to have community members that step forward to contribute their time, talent, and resources to make this event better every year,”

Among those he acknowledged: the group of Sparta residents who built and donated a dozen wooden stools for the gathering area in the center of the Mueller Square; corporate sponsors for the horse-drawn wagon rides (Sparta Rotary, U.S. Silica, and Ladies Butterfest); and Platinum Level sponsors (John and Sherri LaCourse) who provided four heating stands on the Water Street Bridge and a warming fire table in Mueller Square.

Mayor Gust echoed Mueller’s comments, adding that every aspect of the Kriskindlmarkt is 100% volunteer driven and encouraging the community to join the team that puts it all together.

Despite adverse weather conditions on Saturday evening, the opening weekend was tremendously successful, with hundreds of visitors browsing the booths and enjoying the atmosphere.

The Kriskindlmarkt will be open two more weekends (December 6-7 and December 13-14). Friday hours are 4-8 p.m.; Saturday hours are 10 a.m.-8 p.m. For further information, contact the Sparta Area Chamber of Commerce at 269-4123.