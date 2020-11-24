Kriskindlmarkt set to open Friday, Nov. 27

The magic of the Holiday season comes to life with the 6th annual Kriskindlmarkt, a traditional outdoor European-style market, occurring in downtown Sparta for three consecutive weekends. This year’s dates are Nov.27 and 28, Dec. 4 and 5, and Dec. 11 and 12. Friday hours are 4-8 p.m.; Saturday hours are 10 a.m.-8 p.m.. The sponsors for this year’s market are the Sparta Rotary Club and the Sparta Area Chamber of Commerce.

In passing the “Gluewein Mug” to the Sparta Rotary and Chamber of Commerce, the legacy group of Kriskindlmarkt organizers have moved their accumulated resources towards funding the three new booths.

“Considering the blood, sweat, and tears that went into funding the original booths, the support of revenues from prior years is really a shot in the arm,” said Reinhard Mueller.

Legacy members Amy and Mike Bernath, Nancy and Skip Frazee and Trish Shecterle opted to pause this year, while newer member Logan Evenson continues providing her exceptional graphic support to the venture.

The need for social distancing is not lost on the market sponsors as they are promoting a safe and socially distanced event. The addition of the Love Lock Bridge and Kiosk area make this year’s venue well spread out from Mueller Square to the Kiosk.

This will provide for great wandering and exploring opportunities outside, while naturally diluting the density of people in the area. Masks are encouraged and hand sanitizer will be available for patrons.

The sights, smells, and sounds of the season will fill the air throughout Sparta’s downtown. The market features holiday shopping, traditional food, cinnamon glazed roasted nuts, holiday cookies and bake sale treats, hot apple cider, beer and gluehwein and live entertainment.

Local artisan crafters, nonprofit organizations, and service groups staff the sixteen chalet-style booths that make up the Kriskindlmarkt. Vendors change daily – sometimes twice daily – providing a wide variety of Holiday shopping opportunities.

The eight booths in Mueller Square along with the three new booths in “Love Lock Plaza” and the five temporary booths along the Water Street Bridge will all be filled for this year’s event. New for this year is the addition of three more booths at the end of the Love Lock Bridge and the European styled Kiosk welcoming visitors to the south end of the market area.

These additions will add to the size of the Kriskindlmarkt, which has drawn increasingly larger numbers of attendees since its debut in 2015. An opening celebration and ribbon cutting ceremony will take place on Friday, Nov. 27 beginning at 4 p.m. at Mueller Square.

Entertainment will be ongoing throughout the event. The Sparta Area Theatre and Arts Guild (SATAG) will be caroling and appearing as “The Silent Monks” performing the Hallelujah Chorus each Friday at 7 p.m. and each Saturday at 6 p.m. Be sure to head down to the new kiosk to catch a warm pretzel or a freshly grilled brat. All other events are free.

Information about the Christmas Market, Holiday Parade, Holiday Lights in the Park, and other holiday events can be found on the Sparta Area Chamber of Commerce website: www.bikesparta.us.

The Sparta Area Chamber of Commerce along with the Sparta Rotarians are dedicated to fostering community prosperity and improving the quality of life through cooperation, promotion, education and active leadership, as well as enhancing economic benefits and providing networking opportunities for members.