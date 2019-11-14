Kuderer stepping down

Over the past 39 years Dave Kuderer has seen the Sparta Police Department go from a simple Mayberry-like force to a sophisticated organization of highly trained professionals with the latest technology and gadgets at their disposal.

In that same time, Kuderer has gradually moved up the ranks, starting as a part-time officer in 1980, and reaching the department's pinnacle of police chief five years ago. With his 66th birthday quickly approaching and his retirement and social security maxed out, he has decided to retire.

Looking back on four decades of service, he has a unique perspective on how the police department has changed and what he'll be leaving his successor.

A surprising thing about Kuderer is he really didn't want to go into the profession at first. He grew up in Wilton, where his father, Norm, was the village marshal from 1958 to 1968, before joining the State Patrol, where he served for 25 years.

After seeing what his father did for a job, law enforcement initially didn't appeal to Kuderer. But after graduating from Royal High School and working in factories and driving a semi, he applied for an opening on the Sparta Police Department under then Police Chief Dave Kemp and was hired.

At that time it was on-the-job training. In fact, Kuderer had never fired a handgun before joining the force and his father showed him how to shoot. He also taught him about traffic laws and offered him all the tips he could.

During his first year on the job, traffic stops weren't much of a problem. "My whole first year of employment was walking the downtown streets checking doors," he said. "It didn't matter if it was raining, snowing or 20 below."

The department had only two squad cars, three portable radios and a few handguns. Kuderer recalls that when he did begin working full time, his days started with the person from the previous shift picking him up in the squad car, dropping himself off at his house and handing Kuderer his radio and firearm.

And the most modern technology in the cars was an air conditioner, "if you were lucky," he said. Unlike today's digital-age squads, which are equipped with computers giving officers instant access to information on people they've pulled over, the technology in those days was analog, or more appropriately, log book.

The state would send out a book every six months listing everyone in the state whose license was revoked or suspended and every vehicle whose registration was suspended.

Officers would have to radio in the driver's information and the dispatcher would have to go through the book, which included names from all 72 counties, to see if they were on the list. That list could be up to six months out of date. The only way to get information on out-of-state drivers was to call their police departments.

Information on fingerprints, which is now almost instantaneous, could take up to a year to get, and most information came to the department on a tickertape machine.

Today, technology has taken a quantum leap and the things available to police wasn't even dreamed of in 1980. Kuderer points to social media as a tool his department has taken advantage of. He said it's helped solve a lot of crimes.

One thing that hasn't changed is interaction with the public and over his four decades on the force, Kuderer has seen a lot.

"You name it, I've dealt with it," he said.

Kuderer has been directly involved in two shootings and has dealt with seven different shootings through the administrative process. He’s responded to bar fights, domestics, accidents and a little bit of everything.

One of the craziest calls he ever went on was a call from a woman who lived near Woodlawn Cemetery, who reported hearing a voice in the cemetery calling for help.

Kuderer recalled it was a foggy, fall morning just before dawn when he went to check it out. He said he drove through the cemetery, but could find no one. However, when he rolled down his window he could hear a faint voice crying for help.

"We kept driving around, walking around and we couldn't find anybody but we could hear this voice just faintly saying, 'help me,'" he said. "We didn't know what we were dealing with."

Eventually he drove by the maintenance shed and noticed a can of beer sitting on the roof.

After getting out to investigate, he found that a young man had tried to get into the shed by going down the chimney and got stuck. He had been there all night in the 40 degree weather and was losing his voice. The fire department was called in to extract him. Case solved.

But over the years, the department has had to deal with more serious issues stemming from the rise in drug-related crimes. Kuderer said marijuana and pills were the major drugs he dealt with when he first started, but now meth and heroin have hit the scene and with their insidious arrival have come, guns, shootings, thefts and overdoses.

"We never heard of overdoses years ago," said Kuderer. "Now we've got to train people to use Narcan to bring people back. The drugs out there are so much more dangerous and addictive."

Kuderer's last day will be Jan. 10. He plans to keep busy volunteering in the community, where he is active in his church, the Salvation Army, Holiday Lights, Cancer Society and Boy Scouts.

While his replacement will be up to the police commission and city council, he does have a little advice for whoever that may be.

"If you support the community, the community will support you," he said. "Sparta's got a great community and great citizens and they've always been here to help and support the police department and my family."