Lake Tomah will be a busy place in February

Safe ice and outdoor winter recreation once again play key role in making Lake Tomah a busy location.

Once ice depth was deemed safe ice anglers began finding their way to Lake Tomah in January. But with February fast approaching the weekends will be busy on Lake Tomah.

Starting off the month, plans are still tentative for the Tomah Rotary/Tomah Parks and Recreation Department Freeze Fest. Organizers are sponsoring the Freeze Fest button design contest to help publicize the event. Some of the key outdoor events happen at the enclosed shelter at Winnebago Park by Lake Tomah. But definitive plans still hinge on Covid-19 restrictions and concerns. Stay tuned.

The Tomah Warrens Sportsmen Alliance Fisharee is Saturday, Feb. 13 on Lake Tomah. As in past years Lake Tomah will become its own interim community for the day with an ample display of ice shanties and depending on the temperatures plenty of folks in the open air perched on buckets, lawn chairs and whatever else is comfortable. Raffle tickets are available for a wide array of guns and ice fishing equipment. There will be food and beverages available for purchase on the ice. And free of charge, plenty of fish stories, accurate or otherwise.

The final Sunday of the month, Feb. 28, the Central Wisconsin Ice Racing Association returns to Lake Tomah as the final event of its 2021 circuit. Motorcycles and ATVs will compete in the popular spectator event. Like other large crowd events organizers will be taking Covid precautionary steps for safety.

Check the CWIRA web site for more specifics and dates for other races on the schedule.