Lambeau gridders visit Challenge Academy

Cadets at the Wisconsin Challenge Academy within Fort McCoy have been working hard to build character and a lasting resilience. Tuesday morning, the cadets were visited by a few Green Bay Packers players who reinforced the lessons they have been learning for the past five months.

According to Kevin Greenwood, director at the Challenge Academy, staff will try to arrange the event on an annual basis. Having the players visit the academy was partially as awareness for the players themselves, but also was to provide an opportunity for the cadets and the players to share some of their experiences with each other regarding how they came to be in the positions they’re in today.

The Challenge Academy is an alternative education program designed to reclaim the lives of at-risk youth between the ages of 16 and 18. Staff at the academy help cadets develop the skills of goal setting, planning and overcoming obstacles, a lot of what the players have experienced themselves.

“Our mission is to provide the cadets an opportunity to develop the strength of character and life skills necessary to become successful and responsible citizens,” Greenwood said. “We focus here very heavily on character development, resilience and developing those skills so when they leave the academy, they’ll have an opportunity or a better chance of being able to navigate some of those obstacles that we typically deal with on an everyday basis.”

He added that for the players to be able to share some of those skills they’ve developed with the cadets will hopefully help the 88 cadets on their journey as they get ready to graduate the Challenge Academy on Dec. 15.

The cadets weren’t aware that the Packers were coming to visit until Tuesday morning. “I would say that this event is probably one of the best events for them during their time here at the academy,” Greenwood added.

The players, including Danny Vitale, Tyler Lancaster, Dean Lowry, Lucas Patrick and past players Grey Ruegamer and Tony Fisher, arrived at Fort McCoy via helicopter before joining the cadets in the dining hall for lunch.

Afterwards, a select few senior cadets provided the players with a tour of the barracks with a stop-off in the weight room before heading to the education hall where all of the cadets were assembled and given the opportunity to ask the players questions.

The cadets had some great questions for the players during the Q & A session, which centered on life experiences and seeking advice while facing life’s everyday challenges. The players discussed things they had gone through such as setbacks in their careers or things they saw growing up and after listening to the players, the cadets were left with a message of perseverance.

“To hear their experiences it makes us realize that what they’re saying is really meaningful. We’re not alone and everyone else goes through the same things,” Cadet Lilit Ortega said. “They’re like role models in a way, they made it through, so can we. We have hope, it gives us hope.”

Following the visit, Dean Lowry, a defensive end for the Packers, said the cadets as well as the program impressed him.

“We talked to the kids about our life and our structure and what we do working hard and just to see what they go through and relate to certain situations we’ve had in life and to persevere and to really trust yourself I think was a very important part of the day. A lot of them are very mature so they have great advice,” he said. “They have great instructors here so just to hear their daily routine and what they go through is just a lesson to be learned and it’s really impressive what they have going on here. I think it’s very beneficial for both sides to hear their side of things but to also give them advice going forward.”