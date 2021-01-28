Lambing season has begun

Dan Wagner, of Tomah has been breeding and raising sheep the majority of his life. About seven years ago, Wagner and his son Devan began mentoring a few local 4-H kids, teaching them how to raise and care for sheep and allowing the kids to show them at the county fair.

In the past, Wagner usually only had two to three kids coming out to his family’s farm to help with chores, but now, he mentors closer to 10 kids.

One of the first and most important steps to raising and showing sheep is lambing season, which is in full swing at Wagner’s family farm.

Lambs are born about 145 days after the ewe falls pregnant. According to Wagner, lambing can start as early as December and go on as late as June.

“We start lambing season about this time of year so that these lambs will be ready for the fair in July,” Wagner said.

Ewes can have up to four lambs at a time, but typically closer to one or two. As of last week, there have been 25 winter lambs born on the Wagner farm, with more to come.

The newborns are first put into individual sized pens with their mothers before the kids tag each lambs’ ears, give them shots and dock their tails.

When lambs are first born, they are fairly tiny, fragile little creatures, but as the lambs begin to grow, they start to gain personality. In a larger pen at the center of the Wagner barn, older lambs have begun to entertain their caretakers by doing funny jumps and leaps as they play together.

While it all sounds like fun and games, nothing about lambing season is simple. Wagner and his band of minions stay busy with lamb deliveries, pitching hay, cleaning pens, tending to sick ewes, feeding all the sheep, which can include bottle feeding the lambs that need it and the chore list goes on and on.

Although the kids often work as a team to make sure all of the work gets done, each kid is assigned to oversee the care of their own sheep.

Wagner is always there to help the kids choose which lambs they will show. He teaches the kids to train the sheep, shear them and gives them pointers during showing season.

When choosing lambs to show, Wagner and the kids look for physical attributes such as a level top, a long neck, level dock and correct set to legs. They also consider muscle shape and thinner skin.

“If they’re walking uphill and they have freedom of movement, that’s what you’re looking for,” Wagner said.

Wagner, a very humble man, gives all of the credit to the kids. “They help me way more than I help them,” he said. But the parents of the kids Wagner mentors have nothing but praise for Wagner.

Shae Fox, whose son Caleb was one of the first kids mentored by Wagner said her son never complains or hesitates to come out to the farm. “He absolutely loves it. I never have to tell him twice to get ready to go to the farm,” she said.

Right as the kids enter the sheep barn, they all drop their cell phones at the door and get busy with their chores. It is a well-oiled machine.

For some of these kids, including Fox, without the use of Wagner’s sheep they wouldn’t be able to show livestock at all as they don’t reside on farms.

While showing at the county fair, if the kids make it to market with their sheep, Wagner lets them keep the money for their college education.

“These kids are awesome,” he said, adding that after spending so much time together throughout the year they become more like a family.

Wagner will even help kids through the process of sending their sheep to market. After investing so much time and energy into raising the sheep from lambs, it can sometimes be hard not to get attached.

Even though it’s all part of the natural process of life on a farm, the kids sometimes struggle to say their forever goodbyes.