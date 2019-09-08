Saturday, August 10, 2019
Home / News / Law enforcement apprehend suspect after high-risk pursuit

Law enforcement apprehend suspect after high-risk pursuit

Fri, 08/09/2019 - 9:15am admin1

On Wednesday, Aug. 7, at approximately 4:45 p.m., the Monroe County Communications Center, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO,) Tomah Police Department and Sparta Police Department were made aware of a vehicle that had fled from the Wisconsin State Patrol. 

Tomah PD located the vehicle travelling westbound on I-90 and proceeded to follow it. The MCSO initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle near mile marker 28, however, the operator of the vehicle refused to stop and a pursuit ensued. 

Spike strips were deployed soon after the suspect accelerated to speeds over 100 miles per hour. The suspect eventually stopped at the 25 mile marker off-ramp. 

The suspect, Christine A. Harbert, 26, of South Dakota, was apprehended as well as the passenger, Joe D. Thomas, 30, of South Dakota, who had a felony warrant out of South Dakota.

Harbert received several citations and was arrested for fleeing/eluding an Officer. Thomas was arrested for obstructing and the arrest warrant. 

The Tomah PD, Sparta PD, and Wisconsin State Patrol assisted with the high-risk traffic stop and the matter remains under investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

 

Evans Print & Media Group

1302 River Rd.
P.O. Box 252
Sparta, WI 54656-0252

Office Number: (608) 269-3186
Fax Number: (608) 269-6876
Email: news@monroecountyherald.com

 

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here