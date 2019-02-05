Law enforcement conducts high-risk traffic stop in Tomah

On April 25, at approximately 11:32 p.m., a law enforcement officer observed a black four-door sedan, traveling south on Superior Ave. in Tomah, make numerous traffic violations and before he conducted a traffic stop.

According to the complaint, when the officer ran the plate number, it was found the vehicle had been reported stolen and the officer requested assistance in conducting a high-risk stop.

Officers gave verbal commands for the driver to exit the vehicle and the suspect, Laurie A. Miller, 42, of La Crosse followed instructions and was apprehended without incident.

Alex Hayter, a passenger in the vehicle, told officers he and Miller had visited her boyfriend in Dane County Jail, then traveled to Oakdale to visit another friend before driving to Tomah.

Hayter allegedly admitted that both he and Miller knew the registered owner of the vehicle, however, the owner told investigators that she only knew Hayter. She reported another friend had her vehicle last while with Hayter and when the friend woke up from a nap both Hayter and the vehicle were gone.

The owner also told investigators she did not give Miller or Hayter permission to take her vehicle.

Hayter allegedly told officers neither he nor Miller had used drugs that night. During a search, officers reportedly located a syringe inside a backpack in the trunk that had male clothing in it; Hayter allegedly confirmed the bag was his.

Officers also located another three syringes with a liquid inside, later found to be meth, which was allegedly claimed by Miller.

As Miller was the one driving the stolen vehicle at the time of the stop, she was charged with taking and driving a vehicle without consent, as well as possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia; a $2,500 signature bond was set.

Miller is scheduled for an initial appearance on May 6 at 9 a.m.