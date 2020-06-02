Law enforcement make several arrests on suspicion of drug trafficking

On Jan. 26, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office received an anonymous complaint that 34-year-old Nicholas A. Hays, of Sparta was selling drugs out of his residence located on Iband Ave. During the evening hours of Jan. 29, officers conducted surveillance on the exterior of the residence with assistance from the Sparta Police Department.

At 7:30 p.m., officers observed two occupants enter the residence and at 7:54 p.m., a female exited the residence, entered the vehicle and drove away. Officers stopped the vehicle and reportedly found a gem bag in her mouth.

According to the complaint, she told officers she had observed Bryce D. Boncouri, 22, of Sparta and 34-year-old Lynzee J.C. Berkley, of La Crosse at the residence. She also allegedly stated she knew they both were under the influence of heroin or a similar substance while she was there.

Officers discovered that Berkley had bond conditions that prohibited her to be in the presence of illegal drugs or drug paraphernalia. The female driver also told officers that Derrick S. Godfrey, 29, of Tomah resides at the residence; he was found to be on probation for illegal drug related offenses.

At 8:24 p.m., officers observed another vehicle pull up to the residence when a female exited the residence and entered the vehicle. At 8:31 p.m., officers stopped the vehicle and after a K9 sniff indicated a positive alert, officers found narcotics, meth, heroin and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle.

As Boncouri was on felony bond out of Monroe County, he was equipped with a GPS monitoring bracelet. At 11:30 p.m., Monroe County Bond Monitoring staff told officers that Boncouri had been at the residence since 7:16 p.m.

Officers were also informed that Boncouri allegedly had multiple failed urine analysis tests for the presence of amphetamine.

Through networking with surrounding agencies, officers heard information that Hays and Berkley were likely to have been selling large amounts of illegal drugs.

With the information gathered on the evening of Jan. 29, officers obtained a search warrant for the residence on Jan. 30 at 5 a.m. At approximately 6:45 a.m., Monroe County Joint Tactical Unit made entry on the residence.

Hays, Berkley, Boncouri, 33-year-old Allison M. Worster and Derrick S. Godfrey, 29, of Tomah were all located in the residence. As the house was cleared, all of the occupants were detained and officers searched the residence.

In the bedroom and attached bathroom of Hays, officers reportedly located numerous items of drug paraphernalia associated with the selling and using of meth and other narcotic drugs. Under the floor there was a built in safe that was covered by the carpet flooring.

Inside the safe were containers with what appeared to be meth residue on them and other drug paraphernalia. There was a “sharps” container that contained a very large number of used needles.

Officers reportedly located a small glass jar in the bottom of the toilet, which contained meth. Officers believed other items of evidentiary value were flushed down the toilet; near the sink, officers reportedly found a food saver bag that contained a small amount of meth.

In the living room, officers reportedly located more items of drug paraphernalia, a scale, a large amount of gem bags and a gem bag containing 20 orange capsules that officers believed to be LSD.

Officers reportedly found two more large containers containing a large number of used needles and two cell phones.

In the bedroom allegedly occupied by Berkley and Boncouri, officers seized gem bags that contained meth, methadone hydrochloride and marijuana. There were also three phones, a digital scale, used needles, a bottle of Narcan and a lot of unused gem bags.

Worster and Godfrey had allegedly been sleeping at the residence and occupied one of the three bedrooms. In their bedroom, officers reportedly seized meth, marijuana, smoking devices, containers used to hold drugs, three cell phones, a digital scale and unused gem bags.

Worster had five open felony cases that included conditions that were violated. Derrick was found to be in violation of his probation.

Berkley was charged in Monroe County Circuit Court with felony bail jumping as a repeat offender, maintaining a drug trafficking place as party to a crime as a repeater, possession of narcotic drugs as a repeater, possession of methamphetamine as a repeater, possession of THC as a repeater and possession of drug paraphernalia as a repeater. A $1,500 cash bond was set and she is scheduled for an initial appearance before Judge Todd Ziegler on Feb. 10 at 9 a.m.

Boncouri was charged with maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of methamphetamine, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia and seven counts of felony bail jumping. A $5,000 cash bond was set and he is scheduled for an initial appearance before Judge Todd Ziegler on Feb. 10 at 9 a.m.

Godfrey was charged with maintaining a drug trafficking place as party to a crime as a repeat offender, possession of methamphetamine as party to a crime as a repeater, possession of THC as party to a crime as a repeater and possession of drug paraphernalia as party to a crime as a repeat offender. A $2,500 signature bond was set and he is scheduled for an initial appearance before Judge Richard Radcliffe on March 9 at 9 a.m.

Hays, 34, of Sparta was charged with maintaining a drug trafficking place as party to a crime, possession of methamphetamine as party to a crime and possession of drug paraphernalia as party to a crime. A $2,500 signature bond was set and he is scheduled for an initial appearance before Judge Richard Radcliffe on March 9 at 9 a.m.

Worster was charged with possession of methamphetamine as party to a crime, possession of THC as party to a crime, possession of drug paraphernalia as party to a crime and five counts of felony bail jumping. A $5,000 signature bond was set and she is scheduled for an initial appearance before Judge Richard Radcliffe on Feb. 19 at 9 a.m.