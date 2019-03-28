Law enforcement pursue Sparta man in high-speed chase

On March 19, at approximately 6:47 p.m., officers observed a vehicle traveling northbound on State Highway 27 near County Hwy I with expired registration. The suspect vehicle was allegedly operated by Austin P. Sawvell, 25, of Sparta.

When Sawvell became aware that officers were following him, he reportedly turned westbound onto Bayport Avenue and accelerated to speeds greater than 100 mph, according to the complaint.

When officers activated emergency lights and sirens, the vehicle allegedly continued to travel westbound at a high rate of speed. Officers were reportedly traveling near 100 mph and the distance between the patrol vehicle and Sawvell’s vehicle was increasing.

Officers reported the vehicle was driving in the left lane at times. As the vehicles approached Basswood Road, officers reportedly observed a white SUV pull over to the side of the road to avoid being struck by Sawvell’s vehicle.

Sawvell allegedly continued through a stop sign at Basswood Road and traversed through a large amount of water standing in the intersection when the vehicle became disabled in the middle of the roadway.

Officers could allegedly hear the driver attempting to restart the vehicle unsuccessfully. Sawvell was ordered out of the vehicle and he was placed in handcuffs.

Officers reportedly smelled alcohol on Sawvell’s breath and his eyes were bloodshot and glassy. Officers allegedly found numerous open bottles of alcohol in the vehicle.

Sawvell allegedly admitted to drinking and stated he fled because of the expired vehicle registration. According to the complaint, he told officers he had a fast car and believed he could outrun the police vehicle.

Sawvell provided a PBT of .071 and was not arrested for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

He was charged in Monroe County Circuit Court last week with 2nd degree recklessly endangering safety, fleeing/eluding officers as a vehicle operator, possession of intoxicants in a moving vehicle, failure to stop at a stop sign, reckless driving, unreasonable and imprudent speed, operating left of center line and non registration of vehicle.

A $500 cash bond was set. Sawvell is scheduled for an initial appearance in front of Judge Todd Ziegler on April 15 at 9 a.m.