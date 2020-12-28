There will be at least one new Tomah School Board member following the April election.

Incumbent Brian Hennessey will not seek another term on the board. He filed a notice of noncandidacy with the district office last week. Hennessey served as board president during part of his tenure on the board before being replaced by Aaron Lueck in that role.

Lueck is one of two sitting board members whose terms are up. The other is Mitch Koel.

Koel was appointed to the board after Rick Murray resigned his seat to apply for employment with the school district. When Murray was not selected for the position he and Koel filed letters of interest to fill the vacant seat. Koel was appointed to the seat by the board.

Both Lueck and Koel have filed to run. Lueck's and the Hennessey's seats are three year terms. Koel's seat in a two year term since it was appointed.

Tomah city council update

For Tomah City Council, districts 1, 3, 5, and 7 are up for re-election in April.

In Dist. 1 incumbent Adam Gigous has taken out papers. No challengers have come forth at this time.

In Dist. 3 incumbent Jeff Cram has yet to take out papers. That is the case for Travis Scholze in Dist. 5. Scholze was just re-appointed to the Dist. 5 seat after resigning due to the fact he applied for the Tomah city administrator position. No challengers at this time for either of those seats.

In Dist. 7 incumbent Donna Evans is seeking re-election and has taken out papers. Two familiar names have taken out papers to challenge Evans.

Former alderwoman and mayor Nellie Pater and former alderman Wayne Kling have taken out papers.

The spring primary is Feb. 16 to pare down candidates if needed. The general election is April 4.

The deadline to file to run for school board or city council is Tuesday, Jan. 5.