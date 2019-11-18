Legislation would keep judges from dumping sex offenders in Monroe County

A Bill co-sponsored by Rep. Nancy VanderMeer of Tomah and passed by the Assembly earlier this month is attempting to put an end to the routine practice of Southeastern Wisconsin judges dumping released sex offenders in other counties.

That practice has grown frustrating for residents on and near Grayling Road outside of Tomah, where four sex offenders in six years have been placed in the same house.

That included a widely publicized instance where a judge in Kenosha County worked out a deal with a Department of Justice prosecuting attorney and a defense attorney to place a sexually violent offender from Kenosha County in Monroe County on supervised release.

"It’s an outrage and a number of community members were rightfully upset," said VanderMeer, adding that she and Senator Patrick Testin of Stevens Point immediately contacted Attorney General Josh Kaul’s office after the placement and the next day an order was issued to send the offender back to Kenosha County.

The law is set up for offenders to be released to the county where they offended, according to legislative ACT 184, passed last year. But if a county is unable to find housing in a timely manner, a judge can rule the offender be released to a county with available lodging.

A legislative 'loophole' was found that allows judges to have offenders released in counties with housing that meets Department of Corrections criteria. The new Assembly bill is an attempt close that loophole.

According to VanderMeer, 2019 Assembly Bill 55 is follow-up legislation to Act 184, which was passed and signed into law by then Governor Walker in 2018. Walker partially vetoed the legislation, objecting to a clause in that bill that eliminated a 1,500-foot distance requirement previously put into place in 2016.

That clause was intended to protect locations where vulnerable populations congregate, such as schools, nursing homes, churches, and parks. Assembly Bill 55 eliminates that requirement but requires a committee of county stakeholders and the Department of Health Services to consider proximity to vulnerable populations when determining local placement locations.

“I’m happy that we were able to get this done today for the people of Wisconsin, and I’m especially pleased that we were able to get this done for those of us that live in rural areas of our state," said VanderMeer. "What has been going on is absolutely not right. Judges in southeastern Wisconsin have been unjustly abusing the law put on the books last session to remedy situations like these."

VanderMeer said she and her colleagues have met with and been in contact with the Attorney General’s office, which assured them this will not happen again.

"I hope that the legislation will be signed into law as soon as possible by Governor Evers and that it makes it explicitly clear that my colleagues in the legislature and I, Democrat and Republican, will not allow this to continue to happen.”