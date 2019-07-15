Legislative Breakfast slated July 29

The Sparta Area Chamber of Commerce will be hosting its Cracker Barrel Legislative Breakfast at 7 a.m., Monday, July, 29 at the Sparta Family Restaurant located at 741 Avon Rd., Sparta.

This is an opportunity for constituents to hear about area legislators' plans and priorities and to ask questions about concerns they may have. Local, state and national lawmakers are invited to participate.

This event is open to the public. Call the Chamber office at 608-269-4123 for reservations.