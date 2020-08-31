Leon Country Floors provides large donation to SACS

Leon Country Floors owner, Jeff Bohnert, thought his wife, Joanne Bohnert’s SACS team would only raise between $1,000 to $2,000 when he agreed to match their earnings from the month-long garage sale they hosted in July, with all proceeds going toward Sparta Area Cancer Support (SACS.)

Much to his surprise, the team ended up raising over $6,000 and with Bohnert’s contribution, the total donation from the sale came to $12,909.50.

“I never dreamed it would be that much. I thought, ‘How much can a few women sell?’” Bohnert joked. “But good for them. It was awesome how the community showed up.”

Over the years, Bohnert has donated a lot of resources to SACS. As a local business owner, he wanted to donate something to an organization that would keep the money in the community.

“We wanted to do something and we looked at different organizations and eventually picked SACS,” he said. “Luckily, I haven’t had to go through cancer, but it isn’t really about that, it’s about all of the people I know that have died and/or had it. I don’t know a family around that hasn't been affected by cancer.”

Two years ago, Leon Country Floors held a sale with a portion of proceeds to be donated to SACS, however, the newly remodeled store took a big hit during the August 2018 floods that devastated so many residents and business owners throughout Monroe County.

“We didn’t have the money to donate anything then and so this is kind of a makeup for the last two years when we weren’t really able to help as much,” Bohnert said.

The Leon Country Floors Team received an abundance of donations for its month-long garage sale from over 20 individuals and families, including an entire estate of furniture and knick knacks, which helped them raise as much as they did. The team received over $500 in cash donations during the sale as well.

“People were just so generous,” Joanne said. “They didn’t even try to dicker the price, they just paid it because they knew what the sale was about.”

Even after the sale has ended, Joanne opens the store up across the street from Leon Country Floors and continues to receive items that will go toward next year’s sale for SACs. With the items she sells out of the store currently, a portion of those proceeds will also go to SACS.

Joanne also keeps a donation bucket out to collect monetary donations.

“We’re going to keep doing it and since the sale, we’ve already raised another $120,” Joanne said. “It all adds up and we’ll continue to make periodic donations.”

When receiving the donation recently, SACS Co-President Gary Peterson said, “This is just so fantastic. This money is going to help a lot of people because cancer doesn’t stop.”

Peterson said SACS is unique in that it does not have regular, corporate sponsors and it is so helpful when local businesses step up.

“When I compare bigger organizations that are sponsored by major sponsors to what we do individually in this area, it is amazing,” Peterson said. “And all the money stays right here.”

“I think people need to know the number of families that SACS is helping right here in our community,” Bohnert added. “I don’t think people realize how big of a need there is.”