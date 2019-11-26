Let the holidays begin

The fifth annual Kriskindlmarkt kicks off at 4 p.m. this Friday, Nov. 29 (Black Friday) with a brief opening ceremony in downtown Sparta. Volunteers have been hanging garland, stringing lights, and generally decking the halls, preparing the market’s chalet-style booths for the stream of crafters, artists and community groups that will be selling their Holiday wares and gift items during this traditional German-inspired Holiday market.

The Kriskindlmarkt will be held three consecutive Fridays and Saturdays, from Nov. 29th until December 14th. Friday hours are 4-8 p.m. Saturday hours are 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. The 13 chalet-style booths that make up market are located in Mueller Square and a reach across Water Street onto the Water Street Bridge

In all, over 40 crafters and organizations will be participating in this year’s Kriskindlmarkt. “Every day will be different,” said Kristkindlmarkt Committee Chair Amy Bernath. “We have three shifts in each booth each of the three weeks we’re open. Some vendors have only one shift, some have several. But no two days are the same.”

Visitors will always be able to find a bratwurst, baked goods, warm Bavarian pretzels, cinnamon-roasted nuts, apple cider, hot chocolate, commemorative mug and a glass of gluehwein or beer, however.

Two separate horse-drawn wagon teams will provide rides (weather permitting) from the marketplace to Holiday Lights in Evans Bossard Park each night of the market, between the hours of 5-8 p.m., with the exception of the time of the Christmas Parade on December 6th. Cost will be $1 per person.

A delightful full-size Santa will be in place on the stage at the rear of the market, to provide visitors the opportunity for Holiday selfies. The stage is also the setting for performances by area musicians and artists.

• The Sparta Area Theatre and Arts Guild (SATAG) will be appearing as the Silent Monks performing The Hallelujah Chorus each Friday night at 7 p.m. and each Saturday night at 6 p.m.. The group will also carol in Victorian costutme following each performance

• The Sparta High School Vocal Jazz Ensemble and SHE will be performing at 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 6.

• The Meadowview Middle School Sound and Show Choir will be performing at 10 a.m. on Dec. 14.

• The Lawrence Lawson K-3 Sing-Along Choir will perform at noon on Dec. 14.

• A special “Lunch with Saint Nick” will be held on Dec. 14 from noon-2 p.m., featuring an opportunity to visit with St. Nick himself, and a free hot dog for each child under the age of 12 (while supplies last).

Directly across the Beaver Creek Bridge behind the market area, Christmas Mountain, featuring over 100 miniature buildings will be open in the Monroe County Local History Room in the museum building during the entirety of the Kriskindlmarkt. In addition, the Sparta Free Library is hosting a Holiday Crafts Day program on Friday, Dec. 6 from 4-8 p.m. All supplies and equipment will be provided by the Library.

The annual Holiday Parade will be held at 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 6. Immediately preceding the event is The Sparta Santa Scamper, 1-mile fun run/walk, that will run the parade route 30 minutes prior to the parade (5:29 p.m. sharp). This is a family event for all ages, student groups, clubs, teams, moms and strollers, or competitive runners.

Everyone is invited! Early registration is ongoing at Park Bank in downtown Sparta, or online on Facebook (Sparta Santa Scamper). Registration will also be available at the start of the parade route. Cost is $12. Registrants will receive a free Santa Scamper hat with their registration (while supplies last).

The entire community is invited to join in the many delightful activities and events going on in the downtown area and in Evans-Bosshard Park during the Holiday season. Organizers encourage everyone to join in the fun, support local artists, merchants and service organizations, and don’t forget to bring a non-perishable food donation for the local food banks! Be a part of the magic.

For additional information, contact the Sparta Area Chamber of Commerce at 269-4123.